7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

This vegetarian meal plan makes it easy to meet your nutritional needs and support your health goals.

Whether you already follow a vegetarian diet or are just looking to go meatless sometimes, this 7-day vegetarian meal plan makes it easy to eat meat-free and meet your nutritional goals. Eating more plant-based foods is a great way to boost your health. A vegetarian diet has been shown to reduce your risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer.

In this 1,500-calorie vegetarian weight-loss meal plan, we make sure to include plenty of filling foods so you feel satisfied—not starved. Protein-rich beans and tofu, high-fiber whole grains, fruits and vegetables and healthy fats, like nuts and oils, help to keep you feeling energized all day long (get our list of Best Vegetarian Protein Foods to Eat). Coupled this healthy plant-based meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose a 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Looking for a different calorie level? See our vegetarian meal plans at 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

Meal prep the Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls and store in meal-prep containers for the work week. Bake a batch of the Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups to have throughout the week. Store in air-tight containers to keep fresh Make 3 hard-boiled eggs to have as snacks for the week.

Day 1

6683928.jpg

Breakfast (450 calories)

1 cup oatmeal cooked in 2 cup water

1/3 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Top oatmeal with raspberries, walnuts and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (190 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup sliced strawberries

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Dinner (394 calories)

1 serving Mushroom-Quinoa Veggie Burgers with Special Sauce

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 55 g protein, 199 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 60 g fat, 1,339 mg sodium.

Day 2

3759120.jpg

Shopping Tip: When buying a premade muesli, look for one without added sugars, which take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

Breakfast (245 calories)

1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

2 clementine

A.M. Snack (183 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (296 calories)

1 medium banana

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (422 calories)

1 serving Butternut Squash & Black Bean Tostadas

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 61 g protein, 187 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,456 mg sodium.

Day 3

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Breakfast (271 calories)

1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (158 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

1/4 avocado, sliced

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (216 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Dinner (479 calories)

1 serving One-Pot Tomato Bail Pasta topped with 2 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese

2" slice of whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 69 g protein, 191 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,709 mg sodium.

Day 4

stuffed potatoes with salsa

Breakfast (271 calories)

1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (158 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

1/4 avocado, sliced

Lunch (465 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

1 medium banana

P.M. Snack (202 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 clementines

Dinner (405 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans topped with 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese and 1 Tbsp. sour cream

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 63 g protein, 206 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,394 mg sodium.

Day 5

meal prep veggie and quinoa bowls

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (215 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (190 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (428 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Tikka Masala

3/4 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 75 g protein, 171 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,354 mg sodium.

Day 6

6474212.jpg

Breakfast (450 calories)

1 cup oatmeal cooked in 2 cup water

1/2 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Top oatmeal with raspberries, walnuts and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (137 calories)

1 cup cucumber slices

1/3 cup hummus

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

P.M. Snack (190 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (360 calories)

1 serving Beefless Vegan Tacos

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 54 g protein, 190 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,565 mg sodium.

Day 7

6349104.jpg

Breakfast (322 calories)

1/2 cup oatmeal cooked in 1/2 cup skim milk and 1/2 cup water

1/2 medium apple, diced

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (190 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

P.M. Snack (158 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

1/4 avocado, sliced

Dinner (474 calories)

1 serving Curried Chickpea Stew

1 4" diameter whole-wheat pita