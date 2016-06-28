3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
If you're a vegetarian looking to lower your carb intake, then look no further-this 3-day, 1,500-calorie meal plan is just the thing to help you get started. The registered dietitians and culinary experts at EatingWell have put together a delicious and healthy meatless meal plan that is lower in carbohydrates, but not so low that you'll miss out on important nutrients, like protein and certain B vitamins. You'll find meals and snacks with a mix of vegetarian proteins, including tofu and beans, and healthy carbohydrates like fruits and whole grains.
Looking for a diabetes-friendly meal plan? Take a look at our 3-Day Diabetes Meal Plans at 1,200, 1,500, 1,800, 2,000 and 2,200-calories.
We offer a variety of meal plans for different health conditions, needs and diets. Find the meal plan that works best for you.
Day 1
Breakfast (389 calories)
Egg Toast
* 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
* 1/4 avocado
* 2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)
Season eggs with a pinch each of salt and pepper and top with 1 Tbsp. salsa.
- A.M. Snack(161 calories)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup blueberries
Lunch (383 calories)
* 2 cups mixed greens
* 1/2 cup cucumber slices
* 1/4 cup grated carrot
Combine greens, cucumber and carrot and top salad with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
1 clementine
P.M. Snack (51 calories)
* 6 dried apricots
Dinner (479 calories)
* 1 serving Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini
* 2 cups mixed greens
Top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
* 2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, toasted
* Top each baguette with 1 tsp. butter
Evening Snack (50 calories)
* 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips
Day 2
Plan Ahead: When buying a pre-made muesli, look for one that hasn't been toasted in oil and doesn't have added sugars-both of which can up the calories and take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.
- Breakfast(333 calories)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blueberries or other berries
- 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
- 1/4 cup muesli
- A.M. Snack(200 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (402 calories)
Leftovers
* 1 serving Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini
* 1 cup mixed greens
Top salad with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar
* 2 diagonal slice baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, toasted
* 2 clementines
- P.M. Snack(108 calories)
- 5 dried apricots
- 5 walnut halves
Dinner (474 calories)
Tofu & Vegetable Scramble
* 5 oz. tofu, drained and crumbled, and 1 cup vegetables (try zucchini, mushrooms & onions), sautéed in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper and spices of your choice (try cayenne pepper and cumin).
* 1/2 cup chickpeas
* 1/4 cup salsa
* 1 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese
Combine tofu, vegetables and chickpes and top with salsa and cheese. Add hot sauce, if desired.
Day 3
- Breakfast(333 calories)
- 3/4 cup rolled oats cooked in 1 1/2 cups water
- 1/4 cup. blueberries
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
- A.M. Snack(166 calories)
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 6 dried apricots
Lunch (396 calories)
Green Salad with Chickpeas
* 2 cups mixed greens
* 1/2 cup cucumber slices
* 5 cherry tomatoes, halved
* 3/4 cup chickpeas
Combine ingredients and top with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar
- P.M. Snack(153 calories)
- 3 Tbsp. hummus
- 3 medium carrots
Dinner (437 calories)
* 1 serving Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata
* 1 cup mixed greens
Top salad with 1 tsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
* 3 diagonal slices toasted baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat
Note: This meal plan is controlled to provide adequate amounts of calories, carbohydrates, protein and sodium. If a particular nutrient is of concern, consider speaking with your health-care provider about supplementation or altering this meal plan to better suit your individual nutrition needs.
