3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

If you're a vegetarian looking to lower your carb intake, then look no further-this 3-day, 1,500-calorie meal plan is just the thing to help you get started. The registered dietitians and culinary experts at EatingWell have put together a delicious and healthy meatless meal plan that is lower in carbohydrates, but not so low that you'll miss out on important nutrients, like protein and certain B vitamins. You'll find meals and snacks with a mix of vegetarian proteins, including tofu and beans, and healthy carbohydrates like fruits and whole grains.

Looking for a diabetes-friendly meal plan? Take a look at our 3-Day Diabetes Meal Plans at 1,200, 1,500, 1,800, 2,000 and 2,200-calories.

Day 1

Breakfast (389 calories)

Egg Toast

* 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

* 1/4 avocado

* 2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)

Season eggs with a pinch each of salt and pepper and top with 1 Tbsp. salsa.

A.M. Snack (161 calories)

(161 calories) 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup blueberries

Lunch (383 calories)

* 2 cups mixed greens

* 1/2 cup cucumber slices

* 1/4 cup grated carrot

Combine greens, cucumber and carrot and top salad with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (51 calories)

* 6 dried apricots

Dinner (479 calories)

* 1 serving Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

* 2 cups mixed greens

Top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

* 2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, toasted

* Top each baguette with 1 tsp. butter

Evening Snack (50 calories)

* 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Day 2

Plan Ahead: When buying a pre-made muesli, look for one that hasn't been toasted in oil and doesn't have added sugars-both of which can up the calories and take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

Breakfast (333 calories)

(333 calories) 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries or other berries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

1/4 cup muesli

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

(200 calories) 1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (402 calories)

Leftovers

* 1 serving Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

* 1 cup mixed greens

Top salad with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar

* 2 diagonal slice baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, toasted

* 2 clementines

P.M. Snack (108 calories)

(108 calories) 5 dried apricots

5 walnut halves

Dinner (474 calories)

Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

* 5 oz. tofu, drained and crumbled, and 1 cup vegetables (try zucchini, mushrooms & onions), sautéed in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper and spices of your choice (try cayenne pepper and cumin).

* 1/2 cup chickpeas

* 1/4 cup salsa

* 1 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese

Combine tofu, vegetables and chickpes and top with salsa and cheese. Add hot sauce, if desired.

Day 3

Breakfast (333 calories)

(333 calories) 3/4 cup rolled oats cooked in 1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup. blueberries

1 1/2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (166 calories)

(166 calories) 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

6 dried apricots

Lunch (396 calories)

Green Salad with Chickpeas

* 2 cups mixed greens

* 1/2 cup cucumber slices

* 5 cherry tomatoes, halved

* 3/4 cup chickpeas

Combine ingredients and top with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar

P.M. Snack (153 calories)

(153 calories) 3 Tbsp. hummus

3 medium carrots

Dinner (437 calories)

* 1 cup mixed greens

Top salad with 1 tsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

* 3 diagonal slices toasted baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat