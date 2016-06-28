3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

If you're a vegetarian looking to lower your carb intake, then look no further-this 3-day, 2,000-calorie meal plan is just the thing to help you get started. The registered dietitians and culinary experts at EatingWell have put together a delicious and healthy meatless meal plan that is lower in carbohydrates, but not so low that you'll miss out on important nutrients, like protein and certain B vitamins. You'll find meals and snacks with a mix of vegetarian proteins, including tofu and beans, and healthy carbohydrates like fruits and whole grains.

Day 1

Breakfast (420 calories)

Egg Toast

• 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

1/4 avocado, mashed

• 2 large eggs, cooked in 1 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray) seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Top toast with mashed avocado, eggs and 1 Tbsp. salsa.

A.M. Snack (175 calories)

(175 calories) 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

Lunch (480 calories)

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1/2 cup cucumber slices

• 1/4 cup grated carrot

Combine greens, cucumber and carrot and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (232 calories)

(232 calories) 1 medium pear

10 walnut halves

Dinner (617 calories)

• 2 servings Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

• 2 cup mixed greens

Top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

• 1 diagonal slice baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, toasted

Drizzle baguette with 1 tsp. olive oil.

Evening Snack (101 calories)

• 2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Day 2

Meal Prep Tip: When buying a pre-made muesli, look for one that hasn't been toasted in oil and doesn't have added sugars-both of which can up the calories and take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

Breakfast (443 calories)

(443 calories) 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup muesli

1/2 cup blueberries or other berries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (252 calories)

(252 calories) 1 medium apple

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (501 calories)

Leftovers

• 2 servings Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

• 1 cup mixed greens

Top salad with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

• 1 clementine

P.M. Snack (215 calories)

(215 calories) 10 dried apricots

10 walnut halves

Dinner (594 calories)

Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

• 5 oz. tofu, drained and crumbled, and 1 cup vegetables (try zucchini, mushrooms & onions), sautéed in 1 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper and spices of your choice (try cayenne pepper and cumin).

• 1/2 cup chickpeas

• 1/4 cup salsa

• 1 1/2 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese

Combine the tofu, vegetables and chickpeas and top with salsa and cheese. Add hot sauce, if desired.

Day 3

Breakfast (443 calories)

(443 calories) 1 cup rolled oats cooked in 2 cups water

1/3 cup. blueberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (240 calories)

(240 calories) 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese

8 dried apricots

Lunch (477 calories)

Green Salad with Chickpeas

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1/2 cup cucumber slices

• 8 cherry tomatoes, halved

• 3/4 cup chickpeas

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar

P.M. Snack (231 calories)

(231 calories) 3 Tbsp. hummus

3 medium carrots

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Dinner (594 calories)

• 1 cup mixed greens

Top salad with 1 tsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar

• 2 diagonal slices toasted baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil each

Note: This meal plan is controlled to provide adequate amounts of calories, carbohydrates, protein and sodium. If a particular nutrient is of concern, consider speaking with your health-care provider about supplementation or altering this meal plan to better suit your individual nutrition needs.