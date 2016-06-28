3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
If you're a vegetarian looking to lower your carb intake, then look no further-this 3-day, 2,000-calorie meal plan is just the thing to help you get started. The registered dietitians and culinary experts at EatingWell have put together a delicious and healthy meatless meal plan that is lower in carbohydrates, but not so low that you'll miss out on important nutrients, like protein and certain B vitamins. You'll find meals and snacks with a mix of vegetarian proteins, including tofu and beans, and healthy carbohydrates like fruits and whole grains.
Looking for a diabetes-friendly meal plan? Take a look at our 3-Day Diabetes Meal Plans at 1,200, 1,500, 1,800, 2,000 and 2,200-calories.
We offer a variety of meal plans for different health conditions, needs and diets. Find the meal plan that works best for you.
Watch How to Make Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini
Day 1
Breakfast (420 calories)
Egg Toast
• 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
1/4 avocado, mashed
• 2 large eggs, cooked in 1 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray) seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper
Top toast with mashed avocado, eggs and 1 Tbsp. salsa.
- A.M. Snack(175 calories)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blueberries
Lunch (480 calories)
• 2 cups mixed greens
• 1/2 cup cucumber slices
• 1/4 cup grated carrot
Combine greens, cucumber and carrot and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
• 1 medium orange
- P.M. Snack(232 calories)
- 1 medium pear
- 10 walnut halves
Dinner (617 calories)
• 2 servings Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini
• 2 cup mixed greens
Top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
• 1 diagonal slice baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, toasted
Drizzle baguette with 1 tsp. olive oil.
Evening Snack (101 calories)
• 2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips
Day 2
Meal Prep Tip: When buying a pre-made muesli, look for one that hasn't been toasted in oil and doesn't have added sugars-both of which can up the calories and take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.
- Breakfast(443 calories)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup muesli
- 1/2 cup blueberries or other berries
- 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
- A.M. Snack(252 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (501 calories)
Leftovers
• 2 servings Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini
• 1 cup mixed greens
Top salad with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
• 1 clementine
- P.M. Snack(215 calories)
- 10 dried apricots
- 10 walnut halves
Dinner (594 calories)
Tofu & Vegetable Scramble
• 5 oz. tofu, drained and crumbled, and 1 cup vegetables (try zucchini, mushrooms & onions), sautéed in 1 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper and spices of your choice (try cayenne pepper and cumin).
• 1/2 cup chickpeas
• 1/4 cup salsa
• 1 1/2 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese
Combine the tofu, vegetables and chickpeas and top with salsa and cheese. Add hot sauce, if desired.
Day 3
- Breakfast(443 calories)
- 1 cup rolled oats cooked in 2 cups water
- 1/3 cup. blueberries
- 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
- A.M. Snack(240 calories)
- 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 8 dried apricots
Lunch (477 calories)
Green Salad with Chickpeas
• 2 cups mixed greens
• 1/2 cup cucumber slices
• 8 cherry tomatoes, halved
• 3/4 cup chickpeas
• 1 1/2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar
- P.M. Snack(231 calories)
- 3 Tbsp. hummus
- 3 medium carrots
- 1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper
Dinner (594 calories)
• 1 serving Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata
• 1 cup mixed greens
Top salad with 1 tsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar
• 2 diagonal slices toasted baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat, drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil each
Note: This meal plan is controlled to provide adequate amounts of calories, carbohydrates, protein and sodium. If a particular nutrient is of concern, consider speaking with your health-care provider about supplementation or altering this meal plan to better suit your individual nutrition needs.
Don't Miss!
- 3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
- 3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
- Low-Carb "Spiralized" Vegetable Noodle Recipes
- Download a FREE Cookbook of Low-Carb Snacks
- 20-Minute Healthy Vegetarian Recipes
- Delicious Low-Carb Desserts
- 6 Carbs to Add to Your Diet to Help You Stay Slim