3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Going low-carb if you're a vegetarian takes a little bit of strategy to make sure you're still getting the nutrients you need each day. Following a low-carb diet means you'll be reducing otherwise healthy carbs like whole grains, beans, starchy vegetables and fruits that provide important nutrients in place of animal protein. To make sure you're still getting the nutrients you need, we tailored this meal plan to be low in carbs, but not so low that you'd miss out on those important nutrients, which research suggest is a more effective way to meet your health and weight-loss goals when compared to very-low carb diets (we aim for ~100 grams carbohydrates daily). We also added in plenty of healthy vegetarian protein sources like eggs, tofu and edamame in place of higher-carb beans and lentils to help you feel full and satisfied. Plus, at 1,200 calories you're on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week following this plan.