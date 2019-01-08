3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
This vegetarian take on a low-carb diet will help you meet your health and weight-loss goals without missing out on important nutrients.
Going low-carb if you're a vegetarian takes a little bit of strategy to make sure you're still getting the nutrients you need each day. Following a low-carb diet means you'll be reducing otherwise healthy carbs like whole grains, beans, starchy vegetables and fruits that provide important nutrients in place of animal protein. To make sure you're still getting the nutrients you need, we tailored this meal plan to be low in carbs, but not so low that you'd miss out on those important nutrients, which research suggest is a more effective way to meet your health and weight-loss goals when compared to very-low carb diets (we aim for ~100 grams carbohydrates daily). We also added in plenty of healthy vegetarian protein sources like eggs, tofu and edamame in place of higher-carb beans and lentils to help you feel full and satisfied. Plus, at 1,200 calories you're on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week following this plan.
Day 1
Breakfast (327 calories)
• 1 serving Cauliflower "Toast"
• 1/2 avocado, mashed
Top toasts with avocado and season with a pinch each salt & pepper.
A.M. Snack (30 calories)
• 1 medium plum
Lunch (348 calories)
• 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (118 calories)
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 2 medium celery stalks, cut into sticks
Dinner (423 calories)
• 1 serving Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps
Meal Prep Tip: Save 1 serving of the Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps to have for lunch on Day 2. Pack up leftovers of the Vegan Butternut Squash Soup to have on Days 2 & 3.
Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 39 g protein, 101 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 74 g fat, 1,994 mg sodium.
Day 2
Breakfast (285 calories)
• 1 serving "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
• 1 medium orange
Lunch (240 calories)
• 1 serving Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps
P.M. Snack (118 calories)
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 2 medium celery stalks, cut into sticks
Dinner (505 calories)
• 1 serving Cauliflower Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 43 g protein, 93 g carbohydrates, 23 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,942 mg sodium.
Day 3
Breakfast (282 calories)
• 1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
• 1 cup strawberries
• 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Mix peanut butter with 1 tsp. warm water (or more, as needed, to thin out the peanut butter to a sauce-like consistency). Drizzle over pancakes and strawberries.
A.M. Snack (109 calories)
• 1/2 cup edamame
• 1/2 cup diced cucumber
Toss edamame and cucumber with lime juice; season with a pinch each of salt & pepper.
Lunch (349 calories)
• 1 serving Cauliflower "Toast"
P.M. Snack (30 calories)
• 1 medium plum
Dinner (435 calories)
• 2 servings Tofu Cucumber Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing
• 1 1/3 cup Pea Pod & Stir-Fry
Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 57 g protein, 96 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,781 mg sodium.
