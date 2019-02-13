7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This vegetarian weight-loss meal plan makes it easy to eat your veggies and lose weight.

Whether you already follow a vegetarian diet or are just looking to go meatless sometimes, this 7-day vegetarian meal plan makes it easy to eat meat-free and lose weight. Eating more plant-based foods is a great way to boost your health. A vegetarian diet has been shown to reduce your risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer.

In this 1,200-calorie vegetarian weight-loss meal plan, we make sure to include plenty of filling foods so you feel satisfied-not starved-while cutting calories. Protein-rich beans and tofu, high-fiber whole grains, fruits and vegetables and healthy fats, like nuts, help to keep you feeling energized all day long (get our list of Best Vegetarian Protein Foods to Eat). Coupled this healthy plant-based meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose a 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Looking for a different calorie level? See our vegetarian meal plans at 1,500 calories and 2,000 calories.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

Meal prep the Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls and store in to-go containers for the work week. (To buy: amazon.com, $21) Bake a batch of the Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups to have throughout the week. Store in air-tight meal-prep containers to keep fresh (To buy: amazon.com, $38). Whip up the Peanut-Butter Energy Balls to enjoy as snacks and evening treats this week. Store in an airtight container (like above link) for up to 5 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer. Make 3 hard-boiled eggs to have as snacks for the week.

Day 1

Breakfast (310 calories)

3/4 cup oatmeal cooked in 1 1/2 cup water

1/3 cup raspberries

Top oatmeal with raspberries and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

P.M. Snack (80 calories)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup sliced strawberries

Dinner (394 calories)

1 serving Mushroom-Quinoa Veggie Burgers with Special Sauce

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 45 g protein, 173 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 43 g fat, 1,269 mg sodium.

Day 2

Breakfast (211 calories)

1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (116 calories)

1/4 cup raspberries

3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (174 calories)

Dinner (422 calories)

1 serving Butternut Squash & Black Bean Tostadas

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 51 g protein, 163 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,317 mg sodium.

Day 3

Breakfast (271 calories)

1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (78 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (32 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (380 calories)

1 serving One-Pot Tomato Bail Pasta topped with 2 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese

Evening Snack (174 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 55 g protein, 160 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,478 mg sodium.

Day 4

Breakfast (271 calories)

1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (78 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Dinner (405 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans topped with 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese and 1 Tbsp. sour cream

Evening Snack (174 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 49 g protein, 162 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1,349 mg sodium.

Day 5

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (32 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (428 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Tikka Masala

3/4 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 47 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,203 mg sodium.

Day 6

Breakfast (310 calories)

3/4 cup oatmeal cooked in 1 1/2 cup water

1/3 cup raspberries

Top oatmeal with raspberries and a pinch of cinnamon.

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

P.M. Snack (174 calories)

Dinner (360 calories)

1 serving Beefless Vegan Tacos

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 44 g protein, 165 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,417 mg sodium.

Day 7

Breakfast (322 calories)

1/2 cup oatmeal cooked in 1/2 cup skim milk and 1/2 cup water

1/2 medium apple, diced

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

P.M. Snack (78 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Dinner (401 calories)

1 serving Curried Chickpea Stew