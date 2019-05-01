Veggie-Packed 7-Day Meal Plan

This week's meal plan features the food we should all be getting more of-vegetables! Packed with colorful produce, like purple cabbage, green beans, yellow bell peppers and more, these vibrant recipes show you all the different and delicious ways you can be enjoying veggies. Prepared with flavor and simplicity in mind, this week of dinners makes it easy to eat your veggies.

Looking for more inspiration? Take our Eat More Vegetables Challenge.

Crunchy Chicken & Mango Salad: This Asian-inspired dinner salad has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage, and a sweet and vibrant flavor, coming from fresh mango and a orange-soy dressing. This hearty salad delivers 2 cups of veggies per serving, plus plenty of protein from chicken to keep you satisfied all evening long. Give the dressing a kick of heat by adding a bit of sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce that you can find in most large supermarkets and Asian grocery stores.

Day 2: Rainbow Buddha Bowl with Cashew Tahini Dressing

Rainbow Grain Bowl with Cashew Tahini Sauce

Rainbow Buddha Bowl with Cashew Tahini Dressing: This vibrant bowl is packed with 3 cups of veggies, plus quinoa and lentils, to keep you full for hours. Topped with a creamy cashew-tahini dressing, this one-bowl dinner will definitely hit the spot. Look for precooked lentils in the refrigerated section of the produce department to keep this a speedy dinner.

Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes: In this healthy vegetarian pasta recipe, using the tastiest possible ingredients is key. That's why we opt for the richer flavor of whole-milk ricotta over part-skim and suggest using fresh, in-season tomatoes. Rather than add the tomatoes to the pasta dish to cook, we instead marinate them in a simple vinegar and garlic mixture and add them on top of the cheesy pasta to finish the dish. The pasta alone will give 1 cup of tomatoes per serving but pair this dinner with a big green salad for even more veggie power.

Za'atar-Roasted Chicken Tenders & Vegetables with Couscous: Chicken tenders and pretrimmed green beans make this healthy dinner super-fast. And with 32 grams of protein, and 2 cups of vegetables, this filling dinner will keep you satisfied throughout the evening.

Day 5: Hasselback Eggplant Parmesan

How to Make Hasselback Eggplant Parmesan

Hasselback Eggplant Parmesan: The coolest way to make classic eggplant parm-and easier too! Use the hasselback technique to make partial cuts into the whole eggplant every ¼ inch or so to fill up with melty cheese, flavorful sauce and crunchy breadcrumbs. This delicious, veggie-packed dish pairs perfectly with the Herb & Arugula Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto Shrimp

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp: This tasty pasta recipe is loaded with spiralized zucchini in place of spaghetti and tossed in a zesty pesto pasta sauce. Topped with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete the meal, this quick and easy dinner is a weeknight favorite that delivers at least a cup of tasty veggie noodles.

Day 7: Grilled Flank Steak Salad with Ginger Wasabi Dressing

Grilled Flank Steak Salad with Ginger Wasabi Dressing: This quick, healthy dinner salad recipe is ready in 40 minutes thanks to preshredded carrots and coleslaw mix. Between the carrots, coleslaw and spinach, each serving boasts over 2 cups of veggies. If you have leftover quinoa, skip Step 1 and use 2 cups in the salad, and if you want a bigger flavor kick in the dressing, up the wasabi powder to 1 tablespoon.

