14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

This easy clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you get back on track with healthy habits.

If you feel like your healthy habits have gotten off track, this simple take on a clean-eating meal plan can help you get back to the eating habits that help you feel your best. Over the course of this 14-day diet plan, you'll get your fill of healthy whole foods-some that you'll prep from scratch and others that you can buy from the store (see our Clean-Eating Shopping Tips for finding our favorite versions of packaged foods).

The meals and snacks in this plan will have you feeling energized, satisfied and good about what's on your plate. And at 1,200 calories, this diet meal plan will set you up to lose upwards of 4 pounds over the 2 weeks.

Need a higher calorie level? See this same clean-eating meal plan at 1,500 and 2,000 calories.

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners

If you're new to clean eating, the premise is simple—and following a meal plan (or simply using it for inspiration) can make it even easier to understand what it's all about. Clean-eating is a great way to up your intake of good-for-you foods (like whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and plenty of fruits and veggies), while limiting the stuff that can make you feel not-so-great in large amounts (think refined carbs, alcohol, added sugars and hydrogenated fats).

Here at EatingWell, we approach clean-eating sensibly. While all foods can be part of a healthy diet, sometimes you just need to hit reset and focus on eating more of the healthy foods you may be skimping on. With 14 days of wholesome meals and snacks, this easy-to-follow clean-eating meal plan is a great way get more of those good for you foods.

If 14 days feel like too much, start with our 3-Day Clean Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan and go from there. Once you conquer this 14-day plan, try our Clean-Eating Challenge for 30 days, where you can plan to eat tons of delicious clean-eating foods, like what you'll find in this meal plan.

Looking for more? See all of our clean-eating meal plans and healthy clean-eating recipes.

Week 1

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make rest of the week easy.

Meal prep the Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Store in an air-tight container to keep fresh for the week. (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5-pack) Make a double batch of the Lemon-Tahini Dressing. You'll use it throughout the week for lunch and dinner. Store in this classic glass salad dressing container. (To buy: amazon.com, $8) Cook a double batch of the Easy Brown Rice to use throughout the week. Store in a large glass meal-prep container. (To buy: amazon.com, $38) Because Day 1's dinner—the Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice—calls for wild rice, you can choose to either prep a bigger batch of wild rice or swap in brown rice in the recipe so you're not having to make two different rices.

Day 1

Prewashed Greens

Breakfast (287 calories)

* 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: When buying muesli, look for a brand that doesn't have added sugars, which take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

* 1 medium orange

Lunch (360 calories)

* 4 cups White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

* 1 medium apple

Dinner (420 calories)

* 4 cups (1 1/2 servings) Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

* 1 serving Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 61 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,400 mg sodium.

Day 2

Squash & Red Lentil Curry

Breakfast (270 calories)

* 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Use sprouted-grain bread as your bread for these next two weeks as it's made without added sugars, unlike many store-bought breads. Also, if you plan to top your egg toast with hot sauce, look for a brand that's made without added sugars.

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

* 1 medium pear

Lunch (392 calories)

* 1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowl

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

* 1 medium orange

Dinner (439 calories)

* 1 serving cup Squash & Red Lentil Curry

* 1/2 cup Easy Brown Rice

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 63 g protein, 147 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1,965 mg sodium.

Day 3

5628534.jpg

Breakfast (287 calories)

* 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

* 1 medium orange

Lunch (392 calories)

* 1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowl

P.M. Snack (92 calories)

* 12 almonds

Dinner (439 calories)

* 1 serving Asian Tilapia with Stir-Fried Green Beans

* 1 cup Easy Brown Rice

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 62 g protein, 174 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,444 mg sodium.

Day 4

5147298.jpg

Breakfast (257 calories)

* 1/2 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 cup milk

* 1 medium plum, chopped

Cook oats and top with plum and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

* 1 medium apple

Lunch (392 calories)

* 1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowl

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

* 1 medium banana

Dinner (432 calories)

* 1 1/2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 58 g protein, 166 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 41 g fat, 1,553 mg sodium.

Day 5

Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

Breakfast (290 calories)

* 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: When choosing a store-bought peanut butter, avoid brands with added sugars and trans fats. Read more about choosing a healthy peanut butter.

A.M. Snack (32 calories)

* 1/2 cup raspberries

Lunch (392 calories)

* 1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowl

Dinner (543 calories)

* 1 serving Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 54 g protein, 102 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,175 mg sodium.

Day 6

5434467.jpg

Breakfast (257 calories)

* 1/2 cup rolled oats, cooked in 1 cup milk

* 1 medium plum, chopped

Cook oats and top with plum and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

* 1 medium pear

Lunch (325 calories)

* 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Clean-Eating Shopping Tip: Double-check the ingredient list on hummus to make sure you're choosing one without added sugars or excess sodium. You can also try making your own. EatingWell's Garlic Hummus is both easy and delicious.

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

* 1 medium orange

Dinner (543 calories)

* 1 serving Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

* 2 cups mixed greens dressed with 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Meal-Prep Tip: You'll use the remaining Citrus Vinaigrette next week.

Daily Totals: 1,203 calories, 57g protein, 146 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,120 mg sodium.

Day 7

Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

Breakfast (307 calories)

* 2 cups Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

* 1 clementine

Lunch (352 calories)

* 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and topped with 1 Tbsp. hummus

If you're taking this salad to go, pack it up in this handy meal-prep container, specifically made to keep your greens fresh and dressing separate until you're ready to eat. Buy It! amazon.com, $19 for a 9-piece set.

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette to have for lunch on Day 10. Store the dressing separately.

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

* 1 plum

Dinner (490 calories)

* 1 1/2 cups Mexican Cabbage Soup

* 2 cups No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a 1-cup serving of the No-Cook Black Bean Salad to have for lunch on Day 9. Store the dressing separately and wait to add until ready to eat. Pack up 2 servings of the Mexican Cabbage Soup in a leak-proof container (To buy: amazon.com, $7.19 for 1) to have for lunch on Days 9 & 12.

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 35 g protein, 163 g carbohydrates, 48 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,365 mg sodium.

Week 2

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

A little prep at the beginning of the week goes a long way to make the rest of your week easy.

Make a batch of the Meal-Prep Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs and Basic Quinoa when preparing the Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken recipe for dinner on Day 8. This way, you'll have leftover chicken and quinoa to use during the week. Store leftovers of the chicken and quinoa separately in large glass meal-prep containers. (To buy: amazon.com, $38)

Day 8

Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

Breakfast (338 calories)

* 1 serving Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables

A.M. Snack (119 calories)

* 1/4 cup hummus

* 1 cup sliced cucumber

Lunch (325 calories)

* 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

* 1 plum

Dinner (302 calories)

* 1 serving Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

Evening Snack (102 calories)

* 1 serving Broiled Mango

Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 58 g protein, 121 g carbohydrates, 26 g fiber, 60 g fat, 1,816 mg sodium.

Day 9

4694709.jpg

Breakfast (307 calories)

* 2 cups Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

* 1 clementine

Lunch (328 calories)

* 1 1/2 cups Mexican Cabbage Soup

* 1 cup No-Cook Black Bean Salad

P.M. Snack (92 calories)

Dinner (453 calories)

* 1 cup riced cauliflower, heated

* 1 serving Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

* 2 cups Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

* 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Top riced cauliflower with tofu, veggies and drizzle with the vinaigrette.

Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 44 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 42 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,248 mg sodium.

Day 10

chicken apple kale wraps

Breakfast (290 calories)

* 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

* 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (370 calories)

* 1 serving Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

P.M. Snack (92 calories)

* 1 plum

* 8 almonds

Dinner (402 calories)

* 1 serving Panko-Crusted Pork Chops with Asian Slaw

Daily Totals: 1,217 calories, 72 g protein, 127 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,133 mg sodium.

Day 11

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Breakfast (270 calories)

* 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

* 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (302 calories)

* 1 serving Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

* 1 medium apple

Dinner (478 calories)

* 1 cup Basic Quinoa

Meal-Prep Tip: Cook a hard-boiled egg tonight so it's ready for your P.M. Snack on Day 12.

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 68 g protein, 128 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,233 mg sodium.

Day 12

4456404.jpg

Breakfast (290 calories)

* 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

A.M. Snack (96 calories)

* 1 clementine

* 8 almonds

Lunch (344 calories)

* 1 1/2 cups Mexican Cabbage Soup

* 2 cups mixed greens

* 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

* 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds

Toss greens in vinaigrette. Top with sunflower seeds.

P.M. Snack (78 calories)

* 1 hard-boiled egg, seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Dinner (408 calories)

* 1 serving Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs

Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 60 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,463 mg sodium.

Day 13

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto Shrimp

Breakfast (264 calories)

* 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

* 1/4 cup muesli

* 1/4 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (70 calories)

* 2 clementines

Lunch (325 calories)

* 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

* 1 medium apple

Dinner (446 calories)

* 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

Daily Totals: 1,200 calories, 68 g protein, 133 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 52 g fat, 1,102 mg sodium.

Day 14

3758878.jpg

Breakfast (270 calories)

* 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

A.M. Snack (70 calories)

* 2 clementines

Lunch (378 calories)

* 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and topped with 2 Tbsp. hummus

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

* 1 plum

Dinner (458 calories)

* 1 serving Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce

* 1/2 cup Basic Quinoa

* 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,207 calories, 61 g protein, 113 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 60 g fat, 1,146 mg sodium.

You made it!

Great job following this clean-eating meal plan. Whether you made every single recipe in this diet plan or not, we hope you found it inspiring, exciting and informational. Keep up the good work and don't miss our other healthy meal plans.

