7-Day Meal Plan: Healthy Carb Swaps

Whether you're looking to better manage or lower your daily carb intake or are simply searching for some exciting new veggie-packed recipes, this delicious 7-day meal plan is a great place to start. Carbohydrates deliver energy, vitamins, minerals and fiber-so there's no need to cut carbs out of your diet completely. Focus on the healthier carbohydrate sources: vegetables, fruits, beans and whole grains. And to cut down on your intake, swap in lower-carb alternatives. The recipes in this plan feature healthy carb swaps, like spiralized butternut squash in place of pasta, cauliflower as an alternative to fried rice, and kale leaves subbing for tortillas.

Day 1: Cauliflower Tortilla Beef Tacos

Cauliflower Tortilla Beef Tacos: These full-flavor tacos are wrapped up in sneaky lower-carb tortillas made from cauliflower. They're a fun alternative to corn or wheat tortillas, and using cauliflower saves you about 10 grams of carbs compared to a traditional taco recipe.

Day 2: Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna: This low-carb riff on classic lasagna layers mushrooms and tomato sauce with spaghetti squash noodles instead of lasagna pasta. Make the layers right in the shell of the spaghetti squash and top with mozzarella cheese for a melty top and fun presentation.

Tomato-Bun Tuna Melt: Make a bun out of a tomato in this healthy low-carb tuna melt recipe that swaps bread for veggies. You save 23 grams of carbohydrate and add 1 veggie serving while you're at it!

Vietnamese Pork & Broccoli "Rice" Bowls: Broccoli gets a whirl in your food processor, with rice-like results, in this healthy dinner recipe. This veggie-packed carb-swap recipe saves you about 15 grams of carbs when compared to a standard rice bowl. Serve with hot sauce and limes for an extra kick.

Day 5: Barbecue Chicken Kale Wraps

Barbecue Chicken Kale Wraps: Smooth lacinato kale (aka dinosaur kale) is topped with barbecue chicken, carrots and cabbage in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Try this recipe for a low-carb dinner, paired with a leafy green salad to balance out the meal.

Day 6: Butternut Squash Carbonara with Broccoli

Butternut Squash Carbonara with Broccoli: You've never had carbonara quite like this! Loaded with veggies, this spiralized veggie noodle recipe is a healthy copycat of a traditional carbonara recipe. Butternut squash gets spiralized into long, tender noodles for a lower-carb version of this creamy, cheesy pasta dish. Look for a squash with a large, straight neck to make the longest veggie noodles.

