7-Day No-Cook Meal Plan

Keep your cool with this week of easy no-cook dinners. The recipes in this meal plan require just a little prep work and no oven, stove, grill or microwave are required, so you can stay cool, calm and collected when the weather heats up. It's easy to eat your veggies raw, but for things like cooked grains and protein grocery store shortcuts, like pre-cooked rice packets and rotisserie chicken, are key.

Day 1: Stuffed Avocados

Stuffed Avocados: Forget the bread; next time you're serving chicken (or seafood or tuna) salad for lunch, try mounding it in an avocado half instead. Using canned chicken, salmon or tuna makes this easy no-cook meal come together quickly for an exciting new take on dinner. Serve the avocados with a leafy green salad with vinaigrette to round out the meal with more veggies.

Day 2: Edamame Hummus Wrap

Edamame Hummus Wrap: Made with protein-rich edamame instead of chickpeas, this hummus recipe is the perfect vegetarian filling for an fast and easy wrap. Pick up shelled edamame in the freezer section and follow the directions on the package directions for thawing in the microwave. A quick pulse in the food processor is all that is needed to make the tasty spread, and sliced veggies give the wrap a nice crunch. Double the recipe and use the hummus for a healthy snack with cut-up vegetables.

Day 3: Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad: Sweet chili sauce spikes the creamy yogurt dressing in this healthy chicken salad recipe for a fun taste of Thai flavors. Using pre-cooked chicken makes this dish fast and easy–use leftover chicken or pick up precooked breast or rotisserie chicken from the deli counter of your grocery store. Serve the salad open-face on toasted pita bread or scoop it atop more shredded napa cabbage. Enjoy Kiwi & Mango with Fresh Lime Zest for dessert.

No-Cook Black Bean Salad: Black beans and corn make for a classic pairing in this fresh summer salad. This recipe gets its creaminess from blended avocado and a sweet crunch from the corn. Bu using canned beans and frozen corn, this salad is fast, filling and perfect for weeknights. Serve with tortilla chips and guacamole to round out this easy summer dinner.

Salmon & Avocado Poke Bowl: This impressive Hawaiian-inspired Poke bowl (pronounced poh-kay) is easy to prepare at home with this quick recipe. Bite-sized cubes of wild salmon are coated in soy sauce and sesame oil (classic poke seasonings), plus sriracha and Chinese-style mustard for a touch of heat. Pick up a package of pre-cooked brown rice to avoid any cooking (just microwaving) for this quick and easy 20-minute dinner.

Day 6: Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad: The classic Antipasto platter gets a fun, healthy makeover in this no-cook dinner. Fresh escarole (or whatever crisp green you prefer) and veggies make this salad light and refreshing while chickpeas and mozzarella keep it hearty. A quick Italian-style dressing is tossed with this salad for a easy weeknight dinner, ready in 30 minutes.

Day 7: White Gazpacho

White Gazpacho: White gazpacho is made with bread, almonds, grapes and garlic and is one of the traditional Spanish gazpacho variations. In this white gazpacho soup recipe we add cucumbers and honeydew, whir it in a blender and it becomes silky, a little toasty (from the almonds) and refreshing. Serve the gazpacho with a leafy green salad with vinaigrette for a classic and delicious summer dinner.