7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 7-day meal plan.
Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Updated March 16, 2022
The Mediterranean diet has long been recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat. The core concept behind this healthy diet is to eat like the people who live in the Mediterranean region by filling your plate with fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, legumes, fish and other lean protein, and enjoying moderate amounts of red wine. Beyond simply you're putting on your plate, the Mediterranean diet also emphasizes healthy lifestyle habits, which include practicing mindful eating, getting plenty of activity and reducing stress as much as possible.

This 7-day Mediterranean diet plan helps you practice those habits with help from good-for-you foods and delicious Mediterranean-inspired ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for a full week of healthy of eating. At 1,200 calories you're on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. If you're looking for a higher calorie level, see this same meal plan at 1,500 and 2,000 calories. And don't miss our seasonal Mediterranean meal plans for summer and fall!

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

  1. Meal prep the Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crispy Chickpeas to have for lunch during the busy work week. Store in air-tight meal-prep containers to keep fresh. (To buy: amazon.com, $19; orig. $30)
  2. On Day 3, cook a double batch of Basic Quinoa when making dinner and save leftover quinoa in a large air-tight glass container (To buy: amazon.com, $38). You'll use more quinoa for the Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl recipe on Day 4. Any quinoa leftover after that can be portioned out into individual servings and frozen for future use.
  3. If you have more time to spare and want to get ahead even more, you could peel and cut carrots for snacks for the week and make the red-pepper sauce for the Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl on Day 4.

Day 1

Breakfast (219 calories)

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (126 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

Dinner (442 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 68 g protein, 114 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,615 mg sodium

Day 2

Breakfast (287 calories)

A.M. Snack (30 calories)

  • 1 plum

Lunch (337 calories)

P.M. Snack (102 calories)

  • 2 Tbsp. hummus
  • 2 medium carrots

Dinner (479 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,235 calories, 45 g protein, 165 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,059 mg sodium

Day 3

Breakfast (252 calories)

A.M. Snack (61 calories)

  • 2 plums

Lunch (337 calories)

P.M. Snack (126 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

Dinner (429 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,205 calories, 59 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,129 mg sodium

Day 4

Breakfast (291 calories)

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Lunch (337 calories)

Dinner (477 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,227 calories, 36 g protein, 159 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,170 mg sodium

Day 5

Breakfast (287 calories)

A.M. Snack (31 calories)

  • 1 plum

Lunch (337 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Dinner (491 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 1/2 cups of the Chicken & White Bean Soup to have for lunch on Day 6.

Daily Totals: 1,207 calories, 83 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 36 g fat, 1,081 mg sodium

Day 6

Breakfast (291 calories)

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Lunch (248 calories)

P.M. Snack (129 calories)

  • 3 Tbsp. hummus
  • 2 medium carrots

Dinner (491 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 71 g protein, 159 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 38 g fat, 1,633 mg sodium

Day 7

Breakfast (252 calories)

A.M. Snack (94 calories)

  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • 1/4 cup whole-milk Greek Yogurt

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (102 calories)

  • 2 Tbsp. hummus
  • 2 medium carrots

Dinner (397 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 69 g protein, 166 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 36 g fat, 1,927 mg sodium

