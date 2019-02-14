7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

The Mediterranean diet has long been recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat. The core concept behind this healthy diet is to eat like the people who live in the Mediterranean region by filling your plate with fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, legumes, fish and other lean protein, and enjoying moderate amounts of red wine. Beyond simply you're putting on your plate, the Mediterranean diet also emphasizes healthy lifestyle habits, which include practicing mindful eating, getting plenty of activity and reducing stress as much as possible.