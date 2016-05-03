7-Day Dinner Plan: Fresh & Healthy Takeout Favorites

Craving a spicy stir-fry or cheezy calzone? Hold the phone! While takeout is tempting, you can make a tastier, healthier dinner at home that will satisfy your craving without the excess calories and sodium that comes with restaurant-prepared meals. The recipes in this week's meal plan offer a fresh twist on classic takeout favorites, including Bell Pepper, Bok Choy & Pork Stir-Fry and Chicken Sausage Calzone. And with all the recipes done in under 45 minutes, dinner will be ready and on the table in less time than it would take to order and wait.

Day 1: Chicken Sausage Calzone

Chicken Sausage Calzone: A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding calories. Serve the calzone with marinara sauce for dipping and a green side salad with vinaigrette.

Day 2: Vegetarian Taco Salad

Vegetarian Taco Salad: This colorful, zesty vegetarian taco salad comes together quickly for a delicious Meatless Monday meal. With just the right proportion of veggies, rice, beans and toppings, you'll finish dinner feeling full and satisfied.

Bell Pepper, Bok Choy & Pork Stir-Fry: In this healthy stir-fry recipe, bell peppers and pork are finished in a mouthwatering citrus mojo sauce. Stir-fries cook up quickly so have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve this tasty dish over brown rice or rice noodles.

Asparagus & Salmon Spring Rolls: These unbelievably-delicious spring rolls are filled with smoked salmon, tender-crisp asparagus and fresh herbs then dunked into an umami-rich dipping sauce. And while spring rolls look impressive, they are actually easy to make. To simplify the process, lay out all the ingredients you need to make the rolls near your work surface before you begin. Serve the spring rolls with a side salad drizzled with ginger vinaigrette.

Chicken & Celery Root Tikka Masala: In this 5-ingredient healthy recipe, celery root replaces traditional potatoes for an easy Indian-inspired chicken dinner with a creamy spiced tomato sauce. Pick your favorite jarred Tikka Masala sauce to get dinner on the table in a flash. Serve the masala over brown basmati rice or with warm naan and steamed green beans.

Day 6: Enchilada Tostada

Enchilada Tostada: It's easy to make your own lower-sodium enchilada sauce to add rich flavor to these fresh and light tostadas. Serve with your favorite salsa, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream.

Day 7: Chicken Banh Mi Pizza

