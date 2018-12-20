7-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan

Regarded as one of the healthiest ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is a balanced approach to eating. This delicious meal plan makes it even easier to follow the Mediterranean diet.

The Mediterranean diet has long been recognized as one of the healthiest ways to eat. The Mediterranean way of eating is not only delicious, it's also been linked with improved heart health and decreased obesity risk. The concept of the Mediterranean diet is simple-fill your plate with fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, legumes and fish and enjoy moderate amounts of red wine. This week's meal plan makes it even easier to follow the Mediterranean diet with seven days of fresh and healthy dinners.

3759377.jpg

Coriander-&-Lemon-Crusted Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg: Crushed coriander seeds and lemon zest give this quick salmon recipe praiseworthy flavor, pairing beautifully with a shaved asparagus and poached egg salad. Served with a glass of white wine, this healthy recipe makes the ultimate light dinner.

Grilled Polenta Vegetables with Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette

Grilled Polenta & Vegetables with Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette: This healthy grilled vegetarian dinner recipe is fast and super-flexible: substitute any fresh vegetables you have on hand for a delicious, Mediterranean-inspired dinner.

Day 3: Italian Pesto Chicken Salad

3759343.jpg

Italian Pesto Chicken Salad: Prepared pesto is the secret ingredient in this lightened-up, healthy creamy chicken salad recipe. For the prettiest dressing, go for a bright-green pesto. Serve the salad open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.

3759259.jpg

Cauliflower, Pancetta & Olive Spaghetti: Don't ditch your pasta-cooking water! The flavorful liquid retains a touch of the pasta's starch, which helps your sauce cling to the pasta in this healthy pasta recipe. Enjoy this dinner with a green salad and a glass of red wine.

Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas

Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas: We love sausage, but it can be high in sodium. In this fast, healthy dinner, we make our own turkey sausage with crushed red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, paprika and just a touch of salt. Round out the meal with a green salad with vinaigrette.

Day 6: Sugar Snap Pea Salad

overhead shot of spring salad in a bowl with sliced radishes, snap peas and greens

Sugar Snap Pea Salad with lemon-grilled chicken or fish: Sweet, crisp and snappy, this healthy pea salad recipe is all about the sugar snaps, plus a little Aleppo pepper for some heat. The creamy sheep- or goat's-milk cheese adds a touch of richness and the edible flowers give it a gorgeous pop of color. Serve this beautiful salad alongside lemon-grilled chicken or fish.

3759321.jpg

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette: This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.

Watch How to Make Roast Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg