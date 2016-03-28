7-Day Meal Plan to Eat on the Cheap

Save money and eat healthy with this week of delicious, affordable meals.

Eating healthy on a budget is easier to do when you have a meal plan and stick to it. We've done the planning for you and pulled together a week of absolutely mouthwatering dinners that use (and re-use) everyday ingredients in creative ways to make nutritious cheap meals without breaking the bank. With every recipe in this meal plan coming in under $2.00 per serving, you'll save some serious cash and still enjoy delicious, healthy meals all week.

Day 1:

Slow-Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken Drumsticks: This slow-cooker chicken recipe makes a perfect alternative to standard tomato-based barbecued chicken. Both kids and adults will devour these drumsticks, doused in a honey-sweetened sauce spiked with orange, ginger and garlic. Serve chicken with steamed broccoli.

Day 2:

Red Flannel Hash ($1.07 per serving)

Red Flannel Hash: This vegetarian beet, fennel and potato hash recipe is a healthy and delicious side dish-top it with two fried eggs and it becomes a meal.

Day 3:

Vegetable & Tuna Pasta Salad: This delicious pasta salad recipe is made with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and chunk light tuna. Chunk light tuna is an affordable and healthy option, lower in mercury than white albacore tuna.

Day 4:

Loaded Baked Potato Soup ($1.59 per serving)

Loaded Baked Potato Soup: This healthy loaded baked potato soup recipe is inspired by the comforting flavor of fully loaded baked potatoes with bacon, Cheddar, sour cream and chives. To make a vegetarian version of this potato soup, omit the bacon and use "no-chicken" broth. Serve it with a green salad and crusty bread to clean up the bowl.

Day 5:

Spring Pizza ($1.67 per serving)

Spring Pizza: Forget take-out-this easy pizza recipe combines asparagus, chives and fontina cheese to make a delicious and affordable meal. Serve with baby greens tossed with vinaigrette.

Day 6:

Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta ($1.91 per serving)

Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta: This Cajun-style pasta use simple ingredients-lean chicken, peppers and onions-to make a zesty and satisfying dinner.

Day 7: