7-Day Meal Plan: Fast Dinners for 400 Calories or Less

These fast dinners all clock in right around 400 calories to help you eat well with ease this week.

For those weeks when dinner needs to be fast, this 7-day meal plan is a no-brainer. The seriously delicious dinners in this plan come together quickly in a half hour and clock in under 400 calories—making it easy to eat well and keep your calories in check. Enjoy a healthy take on dishes like creamy lemon pasta with shrimp, stuffed parmesan chicken squash and taco lettuce wraps. These satisfying meals will get you through the week with ease.

Day 1: Chicken Parmesan-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti Squash

Chicken Parmesan-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash: This filling, hearty stuffed spaghetti squash is a lower-carb version of your traditional chicken Parmesan with pasta. This chicken Parmesan recipe is still full of cheesy goodness, but has the added benefit of sweet winter squash. If you can't find two small squashes, use one (3-pound) squash and cut each half into two portions when ready to serve. To speed up the cooking process, follow this method for cooking the spaghetti squash in the microwave.

Total: 409 calories

Day 2: Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

6610048.jpg

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp: Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.

Total: 403 calories

Day 3: Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

superfood chopped salmon salad

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing: Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.

Total: 409 calories

Day 4: Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

6351608.jpg

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew: This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.

Total: 401 calories

Day 5: Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans

Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans

Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans: This easy lemon-garlic chicken recipe calls for cutlets, which cook in less than 10 minutes! Can't find them? Make your own from chicken breasts. Place each breast on a cutting board and, with your knife parallel to the board, slice into the skinny side of the chicken breast in a single smooth motion. The side of green beans is cooked right in the same pan as the chicken, so this 20-minute easy, healthy dinner is not just a snap to prepare—the cleanup is a cinch too. Serve over 1 1/2 cups riced cauliflower (120 calories) to round out the meal.

Total: 416 calories

Day 6: Taco Lettuce Wraps

Taco Lettuce Wraps﻿

Taco Lettuce Wraps: Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe-any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works. Top with Almost Chipotle's Guacamole to finish the meal.

Total: 416 calories

Day 7: Butternut Squash Ravioli with Chicken Sausage & Kale

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Chicken Sausage & Kale

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Chicken Sausage & Kale: What's the secret to making store-bought butternut squash ravioli even more delicious? Add apple-chicken sausage, tender greens and lots of caramelized onions. We add a bit of sugar to help the onions caramelize faster, but feel free to omit it (just cook the onions a bit longer if you do). Buy prewashed chopped kale to cut down on prep time. It all adds up to an easy dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes.

Total: 408 calories