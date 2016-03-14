7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 2,200 Calories

This 2,200-calorie meal plan is designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and culinary experts to offer healthy and delicious meals for weight loss. We've done the hard work of planning for you and mapped out seven full days of meals and snacks. The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Note that this meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber and sodium. If a particular nutrient is of concern, consider speaking with your health-care provider about supplementation or altering this plan to better suit your individual nutrition needs

Not sure if this is the right plan for you? Calculate your calorie level and find the diet meal plan that will work best for you.

Watch How to Make Ravioli & Vegetable Soup



Day 1:

Breakfast (489 calories)

(489 calories) Avocado-Egg Toast

1 slice whole-grain bread

1/2 medium avocado

2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)

Season egg with a pinch of salt and pepper.

1 medium banana

Morning Snack (305 calories)

(305 calories) 1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (508 calories)

(508 calories) 2 cupsRavioli & Vegetable Soup

2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat

3 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Top baguette slices with 1 1/2 Tbsp. cheese each and a pinch of pepper. Toast until cheese is melted.

1 medium pear

Afternoon Snack (245 calories)

(245 calories) 5 Tbsp. hummus

1 cup sliced cucumber

4 medium carrots

Dinner (641 calories)

(641 calories) Salmon & Vegetables

5 oz. baked salmon

1 cup roasted Brussels sprouts

1 cup brown rice

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 Tbsp. walnuts

Vinaigrette

Combine 1 1/2 tsp. each olive oil, lemon juice and maple syrup; season with 1/8 tsp. salt.

Toss Brussels sprouts with 1/2 tsp. olive oil and bake at 425°F until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Coat salmon with 1/4 tsp. olive oil or a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray) and season with 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper. Bake at 425°F until opaque in the middle, 4 to 6 minutes. Serve Brussels sprouts, salmon and brown rice drizzled with the vinaigrette and topped with walnuts.

Day 2:

Breakfast (485 calories)

(485 calories) Avocado-Egg Toast

1 slice whole-grain bread

1/2 medium avocado

2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)

Season egg with a pinch of salt and pepper.

1 medium pear

Morning Snack (323 calories)

(323 calories) 7 dried apricots

7 walnut halves

1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (508 calories)

(508 calories) Leftover soup

2 cupsRavioli & Vegetable Soup

2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat

3 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Top each baguette slice with 1 1/2 Tbsp. cheese and a pinch of pepper. Toast until cheese is melted.

1 medium pear

Afternoon Snack (230 calories)

(230 calories) 5 Tbsp. hummus

4 medium carrots

Dinner (533 calories)

(533 calories) 1 1/2 cupsDelicata Squash & Tofu Curry

Serve curry over 1 cup brown rice

Evening Snack (133 calories)

• 2 Medjool dates

Meal Prep Tip: Make Maple-Nut Granola for tomorrow. You can also buy granola, to make things easier. Aim for a granola that has around 130 calories (or less) and less than 6 grams of sugar per 1/4 cup.

Day 3:

Breakfast (488 calories)

(488 calories) 1/2 cupMaple-Nut Granola

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

1 medium orange

Morning Snack (245 calories)

(245 calories) 5 Tbsp. hummus

4 medium carrots

1 cup sliced cucumbers

Lunch (518 calories)

(518 calories) Apple & Cheddar Pita Pocket

1 whole-wheat pita round (6-1/2-inch)

1 Tbsp. mustard

1/2 medium apple, sliced

2 oz. Cheddar cheese

1 cup mixed greens

Cut pita in half and spread mustard inside. Fill with apple slices and cheese. Toast until the cheese begins to melt. Add greens and serve.

4 walnut halves

Afternoon Snack (331 calories)

(331 calories) 1/2 medium apple, sliced

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1/4 cupMaple-Nut Granola

Dip apple slices into peanut butter and granola.

Dinner (507 calories)

(507 calories) 1Moroccan-Style Stuffed Pepper

2 cups spinach

Sauté spinach in 1 tsp. olive oil with a pinch of salt and pepper.

1 cup sliced carrots, steamed

Evening Snack (101 calories)

• 2 Tbsp. chocolate chips, preferably dark chocolate

Meal Prep Tip: Hard-boil 2 eggs-save one for Day 7. Make Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette or opt for a healthy, store-bought Asian-style dressing. When buying salad dressing, choose one made with healthy fats, such as olive oil or canola oil. Cook a chicken breast for tomorrow's lunch or substitute precooked chicken or sliced chicken or turkey breast from the grocery store. When choosing deli items, go for low-sodium, preservative-free options.

Day 4:

Breakfast (488 calories)

(488 calories) 1/2 cupMaple-Nut Granola

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

1 medium orange

Morning Snack (305 calories)

(305 calories) 1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (512 calories)

(512 calories) 2 cups mixed greens

4 oz. cooked chicken breast

1/2 medium red bell pepper, sliced

1/4 cup grated carrots

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

2 Tbsp.Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette

Combine ingredients and top the salad with the vinaigrette.

1 medium orange

Afternoon Snack (235 calories)

(235 calories) 1 medium banana

10 walnut halves

Dinner (652 calories)

(652 calories) 2 1/4 cupsWarm Lentil Salad with Sausage & Apple

2/3 cupQuick Beet Salad

2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat

Top baguette with 1 tsp. butter

Meal Prep Tip: Make Avocado-Yogurt Dip for tomorrow. You can substitute store-bought hummus for the dip, if desired.

Day 5:

Breakfast (472 calories)

(472 calories) 1 1/4 cups all-bran cereal

3/4 cup skim milk

1 medium banana

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Morning Snack (192 calories)

(192 calories) 4 Tbsp.Avocado-Yogurt Dip

1 cup sliced cucumber

3 medium carrots

Lunch (519 calories)

(519 calories) 2Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toasts

2 cups mixed greens

1/4 cup grated carrot

1/2 cup cucumber, sliced

1 hard-boiled egg

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Top greens with carrot, cucumber, hard-boiled egg and almonds. Toss with balsamic vinaigrette.

Afternoon Snack (346 calories)

(346 calories) 1/2 cup blueberries

10 walnut halves

1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese

Dinner (668 calories)

(668 calories) 1 1/2 cupsQuick Chicken Tikka Masala

1 cup brown rice

2 medjool dates to enjoy after dinner

Day 6:

Breakfast (469 calories)

(469 calories) 1 1/4 cups all-bran cereal

3/4 cup skim milk

1 medium pear

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Morning Snack (291 calories)

(291 calories) 4 Tbsp.Avocado-Yogurt Dip

3 medium carrots

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (494 calories)

(494 calories) Leftover Chicken Tikka Masala

1 1/2 cupsQuick Chicken Tikka Masala

2 cups spinach

3/4 cup brown rice

Reheat the chicken on top of spinach in the microwave.

Afternoon Snack (249 calories)

(249 calories) 1 medium banana

11 walnut halves

Dinner (604 calories)

(604 calories) 1 cupsKorean Beef Stir-Fry

1 cup cooked buckwheat soba noodles (about 2 ounces dry noodles)

Evening Snack (86 calories)

• 1 serving Cinnamon Oranges

Meal Prep Tip: Cook a chicken breast for tomorrow's lunch or substitute precooked chicken or sliced chicken or turkey breast from the grocery store. When choosing deli items, go for low-sodium, preservative-free options.

Day 7:

Breakfast (466 calories)

(466 calories) 1 1/4 cups all-bran cereal

3/4 cup skim milk

1 medium banana

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Morning Snack (349 calories)

(349 calories) 4 Tbsp.Avocado-Yogurt Dip

3 medium carrots

1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (512 calories)

(512 calories) 2 cups mixed greens

4 oz. cooked chicken breast

1/2 medium red bell pepper, sliced

1/4 cup grated carrots

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

2 Tbsp.Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette

Combine ingredients and top the salad with the vinaigrette.

1 medium orange

Afternoon Snack (209 calories)

(209 calories) 1 hard-boiled egg

2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat

1 tsp. hot sauce (if desired)

Toast baguette slices and top with sliced egg and hot sauce.

4 dried apricots