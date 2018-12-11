7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 2,000 Calories

This 2,000-calorie meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.
Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Updated January 13, 2020
Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight loss diet plan. This simple 2,000-calorie meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied, so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Featuring the best foods for weight loss, the high protein, high fiber foods in this plan will help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer.

If you're just starting off with weight loss, this 2,000-calorie level is a great place to start. Once you get comfortable with this calorie level, you can slowly cut your calories down (say, a hundred calories at a time) to get closer to that 2-pound weight loss per week. The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Couple this healthy meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, the healthy way!

Looking for a different calorie level? See this same meal plan at 1,500 and 1,200 calories.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

  1. Make a batch of the Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups to have for breakfast on Days 1 through 3. Freeze any leftovers.
  2. Meal prep a batch of the Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
  3. Hard boil 4 eggs to have for snacks on Days 2, 4, 5 and 6.

Day 1

Breakfast (421 calories)

A.M. Snack (286 calories)

  • 1 medium apple, sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (440 calories)

P.M. Snack (260 calories)

  • 1 medium banana
  • 20 roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (592 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,998 calories, 94 g protein, 251 g carbohydrate, 44 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,547 mg sodium

Day 2

Breakfast (421 calories)

A.M. Snack (249 calories)

  • 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese
  • 1 hard-boiled egg

Lunch (439 calories)

P.M. Snack (259 calories)

  • 1 medium banana
  • 20 roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (618 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,987 calories, 65 g protein, 263 g carbohydrate, 46 g fiber, 84 g fat, 2,395 mg sodium

Day 3

Breakfast (421 calories)

A.M. Snack (269 calories)

  • 20 roasted unsalted almonds
  • 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (439 calories)

P.M. Snack (296 calories)

  • 1 medium banana
  • 2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (550 calories)

  • 1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes over 2 cups baby spinach
  • 1 (4-inch) piece whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,976 calories, 88 g protein, 245 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 83 g fat, 2,189 mg sodium

Day 4

Breakfast (393 calories)

A.M. Snack (249 calories)

  • 1 hard-boiled egg
  • 1.5 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (344 calories)

P.M. Snack (305 calories)

  • 1 medium apple
  • 2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (521 calories)

Evening Snack (188 calories)

  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • 1 oz. dark chocolate

Daily Totals: 2,000 calories, 87 g protein, 227 g carbohydrate, 52 g fiber, 92 g fat, 1,563 mg sodium

Day 5

Breakfast (382 calories)

A.M. Snack (249 calories)

  • 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese
  • 1 hard-boiled egg

Lunch (460 calories)

P.M. Snack (315 calories)

  • 1 medium banana
  • 2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (617 calories)

Daily Totals: 2,024 calories, 72 g protein, 231 g carbohydrate, 53 g fiber, 100 g fat, 1,981 mg sodium

Day 6

Breakfast (393 calories)

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

  • 1 medium apple
  • 2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (549 calories)

P.M. Snack (192 calories)

  • 1 hard-boiled egg
  • 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Dinner (585 calories)

Daily Totals: 2,023 calories, 75 g protein, 264 g carbohydrate, 51 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,980 mg sodium

Day 7

Breakfast (390 calories)

A.M. Snack (249 calories)

  • 1 medium apple
  • 20 roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (345 calories)

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

  • 2 clementines

Dinner (719 calories)

Evening Snack (220 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 oz. dark chocolate

Daily Totals: 1,993 calories, 66 g protein, 250 g carbohydrate, 51 g fiber, 91 g fat, 2,231 mg sodium

