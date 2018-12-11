7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 2,000 Calories
Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight loss diet plan. This simple 2,000-calorie meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied, so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Featuring the best foods for weight loss, the high protein, high fiber foods in this plan will help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer.
Browse More: Weight-Loss Diet Recipes
If you're just starting off with weight loss, this 2,000-calorie level is a great place to start. Once you get comfortable with this calorie level, you can slowly cut your calories down (say, a hundred calories at a time) to get closer to that 2-pound weight loss per week. The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Couple this healthy meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, the healthy way!
Looking for a different calorie level? See this same meal plan at 1,500 and 1,200 calories.
See More: Healthy Weight Loss Meal Plans
How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make a batch of the Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups to have for breakfast on Days 1 through 3. Freeze any leftovers.
- Meal prep a batch of the Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
- Hard boil 4 eggs to have for snacks on Days 2, 4, 5 and 6.
Meal-Prep Tip: Store your food in air-tight glass containers (we love this set of 8 from Amazon, $39)
Day 1
Breakfast (421 calories)
A.M. Snack (286 calories)
- 1 medium apple, sliced
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Meal-Prep Tip: Try to find a peanut butter with minimal (or no) added sugar. We like these squeeze packs from Justin's (Amazon, $6).
Lunch (440 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
P.M. Snack (260 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 20 roasted unsalted almonds
Meal-Prep Tip: We like these snack packs from Blue Diamond. (Amazon, $6)
Dinner (592 calories)
- 1 serving Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls with 1 cup cooked brown rice
Daily Totals: 1,998 calories, 94 g protein, 251 g carbohydrate, 44 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,547 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast (421 calories)
A.M. Snack (249 calories)
- 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 1 hard-boiled egg
Lunch (439 calories)
- 1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls
- 1 medium apple
P.M. Snack (259 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 20 roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (618 calories)
- 1 serving Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce
- 2 servings Oven Sweet-Potato Fries
Daily Totals: 1,987 calories, 65 g protein, 263 g carbohydrate, 46 g fiber, 84 g fat, 2,395 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast (421 calories)
A.M. Snack (269 calories)
- 20 roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
Lunch (439 calories)
- 1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls
- 1 medium apple
P.M. Snack (296 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (550 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes over 2 cups baby spinach
- 1 (4-inch) piece whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,976 calories, 88 g protein, 245 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 83 g fat, 2,189 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast (393 calories)
- 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries
- 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (249 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg
- 1.5 oz. Cheddar cheese
Lunch (344 calories)
- 1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls
P.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (521 calories)
Evening Snack (188 calories)
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 1 oz. dark chocolate
Daily Totals: 2,000 calories, 87 g protein, 227 g carbohydrate, 52 g fiber, 92 g fat, 1,563 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast (382 calories)
- 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries
- 1 medium apple
A.M. Snack (249 calories)
- 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 1 hard-boiled egg
Lunch (460 calories)
- 1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls
- 15 roasted unsalted almonds
P.M. Snack (315 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (617 calories)
- 1 serving Mediterranean Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives
- 2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Balsamic Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 2,024 calories, 72 g protein, 231 g carbohydrate, 53 g fiber, 100 g fat, 1,981 mg sodium
Day 6
Breakfast (393 calories)
- 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries
- 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (549 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
- 2 clementines
- 20 roasted unsalted almonds
P.M. Snack (192 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
Dinner (585 calories)
- 1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup
- 1 (4-in.) slice whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 2,023 calories, 75 g protein, 264 g carbohydrate, 51 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,980 mg sodium
Day 7
Breakfast (390 calories)
- 1 serving "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
- 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (249 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 20 roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (345 calories)
- 1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup
P.M. Snack (70 calories)
- 2 clementines
Dinner (719 calories)
- 1 1/2 serving Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta
- 2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Balsamic Vinaigrette
Evening Snack (220 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 oz. dark chocolate
Daily Totals: 1,993 calories, 66 g protein, 250 g carbohydrate, 51 g fiber, 91 g fat, 2,231 mg sodium
WATCH: What to Eat on a 1,800-Calorie Diet