7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 2,000 Calories

Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight loss diet plan. This simple 2,000-calorie meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied, so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Featuring the best foods for weight loss , the high protein, high fiber foods in this plan will help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer.

If you're just starting off with weight loss, this 2,000-calorie level is a great place to start. Once you get comfortable with this calorie level, you can slowly cut your calories down (say, a hundred calories at a time) to get closer to that 2-pound weight loss per week. The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Couple this healthy meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, the healthy way!