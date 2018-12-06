6 High-Fiber Food Swaps to Make Right Now

When it comes to getting more fiber, these easy high-fiber food swaps deliver maximum bang for your buck. Trade up to these fiber powerhouses to get your fiber fill for the day.

Most of us aren't eating the recommended amount of fiber. The Institute of Medicine recommends that women get 25 grams of fiber a day—minimum—and men should shoot for at least 38 grams. Foods that should make up a majority of a healthy diet—fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds—all help you get your fiber fill. These easy high-fiber food swaps will also help you make sure you're getting enough.

3758801.jpg

Pictured Recipe: Pineapple Green Smoothie

Swap:

Bottled green juice

For this!

A homemade green smoothie that still contains the fiber-rich fruit and vegetable pulp—upwards of 13 grams of it. Unlike juices, smoothies keep the fiber of the fruits and vegetables in your glass. Juicing your fruits and veggies leaves the fiber-rich pulp behind.

Try It: Healthy Green Smoothie Recipes

Easy Smoothie Bowl

Swap:

The granola on your yogurt

For this!

A couple tablespoons of chia seeds. You still get the crunch, plus 10 grams of fiber; the same amount of granola has 1 gram. Chia seeds also add a bit more protein and omega-3s and are wonderful on top of smoothie bowls or as fiber-rich chia seed pudding.

4473423.jpg

Pictured Recipe: Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Swap:

The apple you usually snack on

For this!

Raspberries. With 8 grams per cup, they're among the most fiber-rich fruits-even compared to apples, which have half that amount.

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Swap:

Prepared chicken soup.

For this!

Veggie chili loaded with beans. A 1/2 cup of beans serves up between 6 and 8 grams of fiber (chicken has none) and they're a good source of lean protein and phytonutrients. One serving of Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili has 16 grams of fiber! If you're really craving chicken soup, add in lots of veggies and use whole-grain noodles to boost your fiber intake.

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto Shrimp

Pictured Recipe: Zucchini Noodle with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

Swap:

White pasta

For this!

Whole-wheat pasta. It may seem obvious, but one serving-depending on the brand-can have triple the fiber of white pasta. Bump up the fiber in your pasta dish and get a serving of vegetables with these veggie noodle recipes. Other ways to up the fiber on pasta night-add vegetables or beans to your pasta dish.

3759440.jpg

Pictured Recipe: Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

Swap:

Brown rice

For this!