Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We've done the hard work of planning for you and mapped out seven full days of meals and snacks to help you lose weight while following an 1,800-calorie diet.

Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight loss diet plan. This simple 1,800-calorie meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied, so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Featuring the best foods for weight loss, the high protein, high fiber foods in this plan will help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer.

If you're just starting off with weight loss, this 1,800-calorie level is a great place to start. 1,500 and 1,200 calories could be too low to start and can leave you feeling hungry at the end of the day, and this slightly higher calorie level can help ensure you're able to stick to this plan. Once you get comfortable with this calorie level, you can slowly cut your calories down, say, 50 calories at a time—but keep in mind that healthy, sustainable weight loss is 1 to 2-pounds per week. So, if you find yourself losing more that that, bump back up to the higher calorie level.

Looking for a different calorie level? See this same meal plan at 2,000, 1,500 and 1,200 calories.

The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Couple this healthy meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, the healthy way!

See More: Healthy Weight Loss Meal Plans

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make a batch of the Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups to have for breakfast on Days 1 through 3. Freeze any leftovers. Store in an air-tight reusable bag to keep fresh and free from freezer burn. (To buy: amazon.com, $20 for 1 large) Meal prep a batch of the Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Refrigerate in an air-tight container to keep fresh for the week. (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5)

Ready to get healthy? Check out the Cooking Light Diet to learn more.

Day 1

6859259.jpg

Breakfast (421 calories)

2 servings Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

2 clementines

A.M. Snack (190 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (440 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

P.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 medium banana

10 roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (592 calories)

1 serving Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls with 1 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,825 calories, 87 g protein, 244 g carbohydrate, 42 g fiber, 64 g fat, 1,544 mg sodium

Day 2

Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

Breakfast (421 calories)

2 servings Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

2 clementines

A.M. Snack (115 calories)

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (439 calories)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (221 calories)

1 medium banana

15 roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (618 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,813 calories, 54 g protein, 260 g carbohydrate, 46 g fiber, 71 g fat, 2,440 mg sodium

Day 3

easy salmon cakes with dressing

Breakfast (421 calories)

2 servings Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

2 clementines

A.M. Snack (192 calories)

10 roasted unsalted almonds

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (439 calories)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (201 calories)

1 medium banana

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (550 calories)

1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes over 2 cups baby spinach

1 (4-inch) piece whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,803 calories, 82 g protein, 239 g carbohydrate, 41 g fiber, 68 g fat, 2,186 mg sodium

Day 4

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Breakfast (393 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (172 calories)

1.5 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (344 calories)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (521 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Evening Snack (188 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

1 oz. dark chocolate

Daily Totals: 1,817 calories, 77 g protein, 223 g carbohydrate, 51 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,448 mg sodium

Day 5

Mediterranean Ravioli

Breakfast (382 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (115 calories)

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (460 calories)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

15 roasted unsalted almonds

P.M. Snack (210 calories)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (617 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives

2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Balsamic Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,784 calories, 59 g protein, 227 g carbohydrate, 52 g fiber, 82 g fat, 1,774 mg sodium

Day 6

6349105.jpg

Breakfast (393 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (514 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 clementines

20 roasted unsalted almonds

P.M. Snack (115 calories)

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Dinner (585 calories)

1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

1 (4-in.) slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,806 calories, 64 g protein, 251 g carbohydrate, 48 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,865 mg sodium

Day 7

spinach-artichoke-dip-pasta

Breakfast (390 calories)

1 serving "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementines

Dinner (719 calories)

1 1/2 serving Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Balsamic Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (220 calories)

1 cup raspberries

1 oz. dark chocolate

Daily Totals: 1,804 calories, 60 g protein, 236 g carbohydrate, 47 g fiber, 78 g fat, 2,229 mg sodium

WATCH: What to Eat on a 1,800-Calorie Diet