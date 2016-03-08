7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,600 Calories

This 1,600-calorie meal plan is designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and culinary experts to offer healthy and delicious meals for weight loss. We've done the hard work of planning for you and mapped out seven full days of meals and snacks. The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit.

This 1,600-calorie meal plan is designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and culinary experts to offer healthy and delicious meals for weight loss. We've done the hard work of planning for you and mapped out seven full days of meals and snacks. The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Note that this meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber and sodium. If a particular nutrient is of concern, consider speaking with your health-care provider about supplementation or altering this plan to better suit your individual nutrition needs

Not sure if this is the right plan for you? Calculate your calorie level and find the diet meal plan that will work best for you.

Day 1

Breakfast (347 calories)

Avocado-Egg Toast

• 1 slice whole-grain bread

• 1/2 medium avocado

• 1 large egg, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)

Season egg with a pinch of salt and pepper.

• 1 clementine

Morning Snack (249 calories)

(249 calories) 1 medium apple

3 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (378 calories)

• 2 cups Ravioli & Vegetable Soup

• 2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Top baguette slices with 1 Tbsp. cheese each and a pinch of pepper. Toast until cheese is melted.

Afternoon Snack (119 calories)

(119 calories) 4 Tbsp. hummus

1 cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (506 calories)

Salmon & Vegetables

• 4 oz. baked salmon

• 1 cup roasted Brussels sprouts

• 3/4 cup brown rice

• 1/8 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 1 Tbsp. walnuts

Vinaigrette

• Combine 1 1/2 tsp. each olive oil, lemon juice and maple syrup; season with 1/8 tsp. salt.

Toss Brussels sprouts with 1/2 tsp. olive oil and bake at 425°F until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Coat salmon with 1/4 tsp. olive oil or a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray) and season with 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper. Bake at 425°F until opaque in the middle, 4 to 6 minutes. Serve Brussels sprouts, salmon and brown rice drizzled with the vinaigrette and topped with walnuts.

Day 2

Breakfast (347 calories)

Avocado-Egg Toast

• 1 slice whole-grain bread

• 1/2 medium avocado

• 1 large egg, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)

Season egg with a pinch of salt and pepper.

• 1 clementine

Morning Snack (164 calories)

(164 calories) 7 dried apricots

8 walnut halves

Lunch (413 calories)

Leftover soup

• 2 cups Ravioli & Vegetable Soup

• 2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Top each baguette slice with 1 Tbsp. cheese and a pinch of pepper. Toast until cheese is melted.

• 1 clementine

Afternoon Snack (119 calories)

(119 calories) 4 Tbsp. hummus

1 cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (424 calories)

(424 calories) 1 1/2 cupsDelicata Squash & Tofu Curry

Serve curry over 1/2 cup brown rice

Evening Snack (133 calories)

• 2 Medjool dates

Meal Prep Tip: Make Maple-Nut Granola for tomorrow. You can also buy granola, to make things easier. Aim for a granola that has around 130 calories (or less) and less than 6 grams of sugar per 1/4 cup.

Day 3

Breakfast (372 calories)

(372 calories) 1/2 cupMaple-Nut Granola

3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Morning Snack (128 calories)

(128 calories) 3 Tbsp. hummus

2 medium carrots

Lunch (420 calories)

Apple & Cheddar Pita Pocket

• 1 whole-wheat pita round (6-1/2-inch)

• 1 Tbsp. mustard

• 1/2 medium apple, sliced

• 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

• 1 cup mixed greens

Cut pita in half and spread mustard inside. Fill with apple slices and cheese. Toast until the cheese begins to melt. Add greens and serve.

• 2 clementines

Afternoon Snack (184 calories)

• 1/2 medium apple, sliced

• 1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dip apple slices into peanut butter and granola.

Dinner (457 calories)

• 2 cups spinach

Sauté spinach in 1 tsp. olive oil with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Evening Snack (50 calories)

• 1 Tbsp. chocolate chips, preferably dark chocolate

Meal Prep Tip: Hard-boil 2 eggs-save one for Day 7. Make Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette or opt for a healthy, store-bought Asian-style dressing. When buying salad dressing, choose one made with healthy fats, such as olive oil or canola oil. Cook a chicken breast for tomorrow's lunch or substitute precooked chicken or sliced chicken or turkey breast from the grocery store. When choosing deli items, go for low-sodium, preservative-free options.

Day 4

Breakfast (372 calories)

(372 calories) 1/2 cupMaple-Nut Granola

3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

Morning Snack (200 calories)

(200 calories) 1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (382 calories)

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 4 oz. cooked chicken breast

• 1/2 medium red bell pepper, sliced

• 1/4 cup grated carrots

• 1 clementine, peeled and sectioned

Combine ingredients and top the salad with vinaigrette.

Afternoon Snack (151 calories)

(151 calories) 7 dried apricots

7 walnut halves

Dinner (508 calories)

(508 calories) 2 1/4 cupsWarm Lentil Salad with Sausage & Apple

1/2 cupQuick Pickled Beets

1 diagonal slice baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat

Top baguette with 1 tsp. butter

Meal Prep Tip:Make Avocado-Yogurt Dip for tomorrow. You can substitute store-bought hummus for the dip, if desired.

Day 5

Breakfast (369 calories)

(369 calories) 1 cup all-bran cereal

3/4 cup skim milk

1/2 cup blueberries

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Morning Snack (117 calories)

(117 calories) 1 cup sliced cucumber

4 Tbsp.Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Lunch (397 calories)

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1/4 cup grated carrot

• 1/2 cup cucumber, sliced

• 1 hard-boiled egg

• 1 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

• 1 1/2 tsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Top greens with carrot, cucumber, hard-boiled egg and almonds. Toss with balsamic vinaigrette.

Afternoon Snack (164 calories)

(164 calories) 7 dried apricots

8 walnut halves

Dinner (427 calories)

(427 calories) 1 1/2 cupsQuick Chicken Tikka Masala

3/4 cup brown rice

Evening Snack (133 calories)

• 2 Medjool dates

Day 6

Breakfast (369 calories)

(369 calories) 1 cup all-bran cereal

3/4 cup skim milk

1/2 cup blueberries

2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Morning Snack (151 calories)

(151 calories) 4 Tbsp.Avocado-Yogurt Dip

2 medium carrots

Lunch (399 calories)

Leftover Chicken Tikka Masala

• 1 1/2 cups Quick Chicken Tikka Masala

• 2 cups spinach

Reheat the chicken on top of spinach in the microwave.

• 1 Medjool date

Afternoon Snack (184 calories)

(184 calories) 1 medium banana

6 walnut halves

Dinner (507 calories)

• 2 cups Korean Beef Stir-Fry

• 1/2 cup cooked buckwheat soba noodles (about 1 ounce dry noodles)

Meal Prep Tip: Cook a chicken breast for tomorrow's lunch or substitute precooked chicken or sliced chicken or turkey breast from the grocery store. When choosing deli items, go for low-sodium, preservative-free options.

Day 7

Breakfast (362 calories)

(362 calories) 1 cup all-bran cereal

3/4 cup skim milk

1/2 cup blueberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Morning Snack (151 calories)

(151 calories) 4 Tbsp.Avocado-Yogurt Dip

2 medium carrots

Lunch (417 calories)

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 4 oz. cooked chicken breast

• 1/2 medium red bell pepper, sliced

• 1/4 cup grated carrots

• 2 clementines, peeled and sectioned

Combine ingredients & top salad with vinaigrette.

Afternoon Snack (142 calories)

• 1 hard-boiled egg

• 2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole-wheat

• 1 tsp. hot sauce (if desired)

Toast baguette slices and top with sliced egg and hot sauce.

Dinner (494 calories)

• 1 serving Wild Mushroom Pizza with Arugula & Pecorino

Evening Snack (50 calories)

• 1 Tbsp. chocolate chips, preferably dark chocolate