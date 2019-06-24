7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This easy 1,500-calorie weight-loss meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied on fewer calories to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy 7-day weight loss meal plan. This simple 1,500-calorie diet plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied while cutting calories so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Featuring the best foods for weight loss, the high protein, high fiber foods in this plan will help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer.

The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Couple this healthy meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, the healthy way!

Ready to get healthy? Check out the Cooking Light Diet to learn more.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make a batch of the Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups to have for breakfast on Days 1 through 3. Freeze any leftovers. Meal prep a batch of the Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Hard boil 4 eggs to have for snacks on Days 2, 4, 5 and 6.

See More: Healthy Weight Loss Meal Plans

Day 1

6859259.jpg

Breakfast (387 calories)

2 servings Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (190 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

1 medium banana

Dinner (507 calories)

1 serving Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls with 1/3 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 76 g protein, 215 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,355 mg sodium

Day 2

Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

Breakfast (387 calories)

2 servings Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (192 calories)

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

1 hard-boiled egg

Lunch (344 calories)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (495 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,513 calories, 53 g protein, 203 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,976 mg sodium

Day 3

easy salmon cakes with dressing

Breakfast (387 calories)

2 servings Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (344 calories)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

P.M. Snack (201 calories)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (475 calories)

1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes over 2 cups baby spinach

1 (2-inch) piece whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 70 g protein, 212 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,851 mg sodium

Day 4

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Breakfast (393 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (78 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg sprinkled with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Lunch (344 calories)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

P.M. Snack (188 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

1 oz. dark chocolate

Dinner (521 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 70 g protein, 194 g carbohydrate, 46 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,324 mg sodium

Day 5

Mediterranean Ravioli

Breakfast (287 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (192 calories)

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

1 hard-boiled egg

Lunch (344 calories)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

P.M. Snack (210 calories)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (454 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 59 g protein, 191 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,624 mg sodium

Day 6

6349105.jpg

Breakfast (393 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (78 calories)

1 hard-boiled egg sprinkled with a pinch each salt and pepper

Dinner (465 calories)

1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

1 (2-in.) slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 55 g protein, 220 g carbohydrate, 45 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,616 mg sodium

Day 7

spinach-artichoke-dip-pasta

Breakfast (285 calories)

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

P.M. Snack (220 calories)

1 cup raspberries

1 oz. dark chocolate

Dinner (556 calories)

1 1/2 serving Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta