7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories
This easy 1,500-calorie weight-loss meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied on fewer calories to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.
Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy 7-day weight loss meal plan. This simple 1,500-calorie diet plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied while cutting calories so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Featuring the best foods for weight loss, the high protein, high fiber foods in this plan will help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer.
Browse More: Weight-Loss Diet Recipes
The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Couple this healthy meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, the healthy way!
Ready to get healthy? Check out the Cooking Light Diet to learn more.
How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make a batch of the Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups to have for breakfast on Days 1 through 3. Freeze any leftovers.
- Meal prep a batch of the Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
- Hard boil 4 eggs to have for snacks on Days 2, 4, 5 and 6.
See More: Healthy Weight Loss Meal Plans
Day 1
Breakfast (387 calories)
A.M. Snack (190 calories)
- 1 medium apple, sliced
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
P.M. Snack (105 calories)
- 1 medium banana
Dinner (507 calories)
- 1 serving Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls with 1/3 cup cooked brown rice
Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 76 g protein, 215 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,355 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast (387 calories)
A.M. Snack (192 calories)
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 1 hard-boiled egg
Lunch (344 calories)
P.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Dinner (495 calories)
- 1 serving Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce
- 1 serving Oven Sweet-Potato Fries
Daily Totals: 1,513 calories, 53 g protein, 203 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,976 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast (387 calories)
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (344 calories)
P.M. Snack (201 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (475 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes over 2 cups baby spinach
- 1 (2-inch) piece whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 70 g protein, 212 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,851 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast (393 calories)
- 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries
- 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (78 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg sprinkled with a pinch each of salt and pepper
Lunch (344 calories)
P.M. Snack (188 calories)
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 1 oz. dark chocolate
Dinner (521 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 70 g protein, 194 g carbohydrate, 46 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,324 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast (287 calories)
- 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries
A.M. Snack (192 calories)
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
- 1 hard-boiled egg
Lunch (344 calories)
P.M. Snack (210 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner (454 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 59 g protein, 191 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,624 mg sodium
Day 6
Breakfast (393 calories)
- 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries
- 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack (200 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Lunch (360 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
- 1 clementine
P.M. Snack (78 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg sprinkled with a pinch each salt and pepper
Dinner (465 calories)
- 1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup
- 1 (2-in.) slice whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 55 g protein, 220 g carbohydrate, 45 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,616 mg sodium
Day 7
Breakfast (285 calories)
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (345 calories)
- 1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup
P.M. Snack (220 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 oz. dark chocolate
Dinner (556 calories)
- 1 1/2 serving Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta
Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 56 g protein, 193 g carbohydrate, 41 g fiber, 63 g fat, 2,018 mg sodium