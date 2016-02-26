Clean-Eating Challenge
Clean up your diet and cut out processed foods with our 30-day challenge.
Eating clean is a lot easier when your cupboards, fridge and freezer are stocked with healthy, whole foods and minimally processed ingredients. Consider this 30-day challenge your inspiration to clean up your plate and feel the benefits of whole foods. We've put together our best clean-eating tips and recipes so you can eat delicious, whole foods all month long.
Clean Eating Basics
Related Items
Clean up your diet with these healthy clean foods to eat more often and learn which foods to watch out for.
Your guide to eating more whole foods and reducing processed foods. These are our best tips to help you start eating clean—recipes included.
Clean Eating Inspiration
Related Items
3 Ways to Limit Processed Foods (& the Ones You Should Keep in Your Diet)
Learn which packaged foods to limit and which can be part of a healthy diet.
5 Small Food Swaps To Make You Instantly Healthier
You don't have to overhaul your whole diet to eat healthier. Sometimes all it takes are a few simple tweaks, some basic nutrition know-how and a willingness to change. These five easy tips (recipes included!) are a great place to start.
Clean Eating Meal Plans
Related Items
14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
This easy clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you get back on track with healthy habits.
Clean-Eating Meal Plan on a Budget
Healthy eating doesn't need to cost a fortune. In this meal plan, you'll get a whole week of wholesome meals and snacks which clocks in around $100, so you can feel your best while saving money. All you need to do is print off the shopping list and get cooking!
Best Foods to Eat Clean
Related Items
Feeling blue—or maybe just a little blah? Your diet could be partly to blame. Research shows getting the right nutrients over time can improve your mood, tame stress, ease anxiety and even help fight depression. Now that's something to smile about.
8 of the World's Healthiest Spices & Herbs You Should Be Eating
People around the world have known for centuries about the healing power of herbs and spices. Here's the science behind why they are so good for you, and tips for how to get your fill.
Science-Approved Tricks to Outsmart Your Sugar Cravings
Overcome your urge for sweet treats, no matter how tempting the eye candy (or real candy!)
What are antioxidants? And what do antioxidants do? Check out this guide to the best antioxidant-rich foods. It's not all berries and kale—good news for coffee and chocolate lovers!