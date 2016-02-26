Clean-Eating Challenge

Day 1: Stay hydrated

Especially in the heat of the summer months, it is super important to stay hydrated. There are several signs to help you tell if you’re getting enough to drink, but a few easy tips can help you get ahead of it. Bring a water bottle with you whenever you can to make it easy to take sips here and there. Also, drinking water before a meal can help you hydrate up and be more mindful of hunger and fullness.