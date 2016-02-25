Your 7-Day Meal Plan to Eat Clean

Fresh, wholesome dinners for a clean week.

Clean eating doesn't have to be complicated-the concept is simple, really. Cut down on refined grains, added sugars and excess salt-ingredients that can cause harm when we eat too much-and choose unprocessed, nourishing foods like fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats. Brimming with good-for-you nutrients, whole foods provide the fuel our bodies needs to stay healthy. The recipes in this meal plan provide plenty of wholesome ingredients to make for a delicious week of clean-eating dinners.

Visit the Clean-Eating Challenge page for more clean-eating recipes and tips.

How to Make a Mediterranean Salad for Lunch

Garlic-Oregano Grilled Shrimp (Camarones Asada en Escabeche): Escabeche, a quick pickling of already-cooked food, is a common way of preparing fish and vegetables in Mexico. In this healthy shellfish recipe, the shrimp are grilled first, then infused with flavor from a chile, herb and vinegar marinade. Serve shrimp over brown rice and with a leafy-green salad.

Day 2: Tofu Ratatouille Kebabs

Tofu Ratatouille Kebabs: Lemon-oregano marinade amps up tofu in this ratatouille-inspired vegetarian kebab recipe. Serve with whole-wheat orzo tossed with olive oil and herbs.

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad: This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.

Day 4: Indian Edamame Quinoa Burgers

Indian Edamame Quinoa Burgers: This bunless quinoa burger recipe with an easy yogurt sauce is a staff favorite. Experiment with different seasonings in place of the ginger and garam masala‚ such as garlic and cumin for Middle Eastern flair or garlic and chili powder for a Southwestern spin. Serve with a spinach salad.

Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs: With this spaghetti squash and meatballs recipe, you can reduce the carbohydrates and increase the vegetable servings by skipping pasta and serving the Italian-seasoned turkey meatballs and quick, homemade marinara sauce over thin strands of cooked spaghetti squash instead. Cooking the squash first in the microwave and then in a skillet to cook off the extra moisture, gives the squash a more spaghetti-like texture.

Day 6: Roast Salmon with Chimichurri Sauce

Roast Salmon with Chimichurri Sauce: Chimichurri-a bright, herby sauce served across Argentina-is the perfect healthy sauce for an easy salmon dinner. This recipe uses parsley but feel free to try your favorite combination of herbs, such as basil, mint or cilantro. Serve with mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli.

Roast Chicken & Fennel

Roast Chicken & Fennel: With Italian spices, some diced fennel and toasty pine nuts, you'll have a gorgeous supper in no time.