Fresh & Healthy Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Your 7-day guide to eating clean.

The principles of clean eating are all about incorporating more healthy, whole foods and less of the processed stuff. This means upping your intake of colorful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats while limiting refined grains, salt and added sugars. When it tastes as good as the recipes in this meal plan, eating clean is easy to do.

Visit the Clean-Eating Challenge page for more clean-eating recipes and tips.

Salmon & Asparagus Farro Bowl: In this farro and salmon recipe, salmon is poached in a miso-infused broth with bites of tender asparagus and sautéed leeks. If you use farro that's labeled "pearled," a faster-cooking farro, to make this recipe, start with a full cup of grains and reduce the cooking time to 15 minutes. To clean the leeks, trim off the green tops and white roots and split lengthwise. Place in a large bowl of water and swish around to release any sand or soil. Repeat until no grit remains.

Day 2: Indian Edamame Quinoa Burgers

Day 3: Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini: In this low-carb spaghetti squash lasagna recipe, garlicky broccolini, spaghetti squash and cheese are combined for a healthy take on a favorite casserole. This bakes right in the squash shells for a fun presentation. Serve with a big Caesar salad and some warm and a slice of sprouted-grain bread.

Roast Halibut with Tangerine & Olive Tapenade: Sweet tangerines balance the briny olive tapenade in this quick and healthy fish recipe, making a flavor-packed topping for halibut. The tapenade also works great with chicken or lamb. Serve this dish over whole-wheat orzo and alongside steamed green beans.

Day 4: Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

Vegetarian Thai Red Curry: This flavorful vegetarian Thai red curry recipe matches sweet potatoes with fresh dandelion greens and asparagus, though you can substitute cauliflower florets, cubed Asian eggplant, squash or carrots. If you're using cauliflower or eggplant, add them earlier, when the potato is only partially cooked, as they will take longer to cook than asparagus. Classic Thai red curry is flavored with lime leaves and Thai basil. If you find them, use them, but even without them the vegetable curry will still be a knockout. Serve curry over brown rice.

Quick "Corned" Beef & Cabbage: Traditional corned beef & cabbage sure is tasty, but it's typically loaded with preservatives and sodium. In this healthy recipe makeover, we slash more than 2,300 mg of sodium with our quicker twist on the St. Patrick's Day classic. To get great flavor without the additives found in store-bought corned beef, we rub ground pickling spice onto steak instead.

Warm Fava Bean & Escarole Salad (Scafata): This easy and beautiful vegetable salad recipe features favas, escarole and peas and is inspired by scafata, the healthy spring salad from Umbria, Italy. Serve salad with toasted sprouted-grain bread brushed with olive oil.

Grilled Chicken with Blueberry-Lime Salsa: One lime does double duty in this healthy chicken recipe. The zest adds a citrus punch to the rub for the chicken, and the lime segments are combined with blueberries for a tart and refreshing salsa. Add more chile if you like it hot. Serve this chicken dish alongside a spinach salad.

