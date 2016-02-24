Simply Delicious Clean-Eating Meal Plan

A week of fresh and flavorful dinners

The tasty recipes in this 7-day clean-eating meal plan are bursting with nourishing ingredients that help to keep us healthy, like fruits and veggies, lean protein, whole grains and healthy fats. What you won't find in this plan are processed foods, excess salt or added sugars-ingredients that can cause harm when we eat too much. Filling your plate with whole foods that do the body good, means a healthier and happier you.

Day 1: Roast Chicken with Parmesan Herb Sauce

Roast Chicken with Parmesan Herb Sauce: A store-bought rice blend and quick-cooking chicken breast help get this healthy chicken recipe on the dinner table fast. Check the label to avoid excessive sodium or other undesirable ingredients. Other herbs, such as rosemary and sage, are also delicious in this recipe.

Day 2: Peanut Tofu Cabbage Wraps

Peanut Tofu Cabbage Wraps: Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe-any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works. Serve wraps with the colorful and refreshing Pineapple & Avocado Salad.

Asparagus & Baby Kale Caesar Salad: Traditional Caesar salad gets a nutrition and flavor boost with the addition of crisp asparagus and dark, leafy baby kale in this healthy recipe. Use arugula or mixed greens for the salad if baby kale isn't at your market. Top salad with grilled chicken.

Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce: This easy fish recipe with a flavorful garlic, thyme and coconut sauce is perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice, to soak up the creamy sauce, and a green salad with vinaigrette.

Roast Pork, Asparagus & Cherry Tomato Bowl: In this healthy bowl-dinner recipe, hummus may seem like an unconventional dressing ingredient, but here we thin it with some hot water to make a rich, creamy drizzle.

Day 6: Quinoa Pilaf with Seared Scallops

Quinoa Pilaf with Seared Scallops: Make whole grains the center of your dinner plate with this citrus-studded quinoa pilaf recipe topped with sweet seared sea scallops. Be sure to buy "dry" sea scallops (scallops that have not been treated with sodium tripolyphosphate, or STP). Scallops treated with STP ("wet" scallops) are higher in sodium, have a mushy texture and do not brown properly.

Seared Chicken with Mango Salsa & Spaghetti Squash: A quick mango salsa gives this easy chicken dinner recipe a tropical flavor boost. A generous serving of spaghetti squash rounds out the healthy meal. If you are avoiding all added sugars, look for the ripest mango you can find to give the salsa a boost of natural sweetness and omit the brown sugar in the recipe.