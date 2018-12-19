7-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Eating clean is how we do things here at EatingWell-it's a simple, healthy approach to eating that focuses on foods that do the body good, while limiting the not-so-helpful items. In this meal plan you'll find nutrient rich foods like fruits and veggies, lean protein, whole grains and healthy fats and limited amounts of processed foods, refined grains, salt, added sugar and alcohol. Don't worry about counting calories or eliminating certain food groups altogether-simply choose wholesome ingredients and see how delicious and easy clean eating can be.