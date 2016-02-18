Deliciously Healthy Budget-Friendly Meal Plan

A creatively cheap dinner plan you (and your wallet) will love.

Healthy dinners don't have to cost a fortune-you can save money and eat well with these fantastic budget-friendly recipes. This week's 7-day meal plan takes inexpensive ingredients and turns them into nourishing, delicious dinners. And at less than $3 per serving, what's not to love?

Day 1: Pork Chops with Creamy Marsala Sauce

A little cornstarch gives the sweet and salty Marsala sauce for this pork dish the kind of body it would usually take a cup of heavy cream (rather than low-fat milk) to achieve. The recipe makes plenty of sauce, so you'll want to serve it with some egg noodles or mashed potatoes to soak it all up and a side of steamed broccoli.

Skip the tortillas and layer your taco fillings onto protein-rich quinoa in this healthy vegetarian bowl dinner recipe. Top with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream and a splash of your favorite hot sauce.

Steaming fish and vegetables together in a tin-foil packet is a great way to keep the tuna moist and have little to clean up. If baby bok choy is not available, use 8 cups chopped mature bok choy for this quick fish recipe. Serve with a side of brown rice.

This pear and arugula salad recipe is topped with homemade candied walnuts, which are incredibly easy to make in the oven. For a touch of heat, add a pinch of ground chipotle or cayenne to the walnuts before baking. Top salad with cooked chicken breast and enjoy dinner with a glass of Chardonnay.

Day 5: Spinach Ravioli with Zucchini Ribbons

For this light vegetarian ravioli recipe, we combine gorgeous long ribbons of zucchini with spinach-and-cheese-stuffed ravioli and a light cream sauce for a satisfying vegetarian pasta dinner.

In this healthy casserole recipe-sometimes called tamale pie-the cornbread gets crusty at the edges, thanks to a cast-iron skillet. For the best texture, use yellow cornmeal with a medium grind. Serve with lime wedges for a little extra tang and enjoy dinner with your favorite beer.

Day 7: Classic Chicken Soup

Classic chicken noodle soup gets a healthy upgrade with low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat egg noodles and tons of vegetables. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. Serve soup with a whole-wheat dinner roll and side salad with vinaigrette.