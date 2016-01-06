The Ultimate Super Bowl Food Game Plan

Win over your crowd with these game-day snack ideas and healthier copycat recipes of your favorite Super Bowl party appetizers.

Devon O'Brien Updated January 13, 2021
Pictured Recipe: Tex-Mex Chili Nachos

What's the game day without good snacks to munch on? Take it to the next-level for the biggest game of the year with classic football food you can actually feel good about eating. We've lightened up your favorites like nachos, buffalo chicken and chips & dip for the best watch party ever.

Our Best Super Bowl Snack Ideas

Four Snack Boards Better Than the Big Game

Healthier Copycat Recipes to Serve Up at Your Super Bowl Party

Lightened-Up Dips

How to Make Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

How to Make Healthy Hummus in a Rainbow of Colors

How to Make Guacamole in a Bag

How to Make Chicken Parmesan Dip

All Things Buffalo!

Healthy Recipes With Buffalo Sauce

Two Foods Every Super Bowl Party Needs More Of: Buffalo Sauce + Cauliflower

Genius Game-Day Nacho Ideas

Healthy Nacho Recipes

How to Make Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

How to Make Middle Eastern Nachos

Cauliflower Nachos

More Super Bowl Party Food Must-Haves

Healthy Super Bowl Party Recipes

Best Healthy Snack Recipes for the Super Bowl

