Healthier Halloween Candy

Lisa Valente, M.S., RD
October 26, 2017
Advertisement
https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2017/10/27113055/11022015_bears.png

You might choose to hand out raisins and spider rings on Halloween, but do you really want to be that house on the block?

Americans buy over 900 million pounds of Halloween candy every year, but there are some you can feel a little better about. (We promise, no tricks here!)

Here are 3 healthier Halloween candies that will have kids excited about ringing your doorbell for a treat.

Related: Healthy Halloween Snacks without the Sugar Crash

1. YumEarth Organic Pops

Photo credit: yumearth.com

These lollipops are made with real fruit flavors and no artificial colors.

2. Surf Sweet Organic Fruity Bears

Photo credit: Wholesomesweet.com

The real-fruit flavor shines through in these gummies. They also ditch the fake food dye.

3. Justin's Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Photo credit: Justins.com

Organic ingredients include Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa and sustainably sourced palm oil. Plus, chocolate and peanut butter is always a winning combo.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com