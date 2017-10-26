Healthier Halloween Candy

You might choose to hand out raisins and spider rings on Halloween, but do you really want to be that house on the block?

Americans buy over 900 million pounds of Halloween candy every year, but there are some you can feel a little better about. (We promise, no tricks here!)

Here are 3 healthier Halloween candies that will have kids excited about ringing your doorbell for a treat.

1. YumEarth Organic Pops

Image zoom

These lollipops are made with real fruit flavors and no artificial colors.

2. Surf Sweet Organic Fruity Bears

Image zoom

The real-fruit flavor shines through in these gummies. They also ditch the fake food dye.

3. Justin's Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Image zoom