The 3 Best Spiralizers for Making Vegetable Noodles
After testing more than 17 options, these three spiralizers stood out as the best for turning veggies into noodles and ribbons.
The spiralizing trend is still going strong. Veggie noodles are, after all, a satisfying way to lighten up meals. Swirl zucchini noodles into pasta dishes (either alongside regular ones or as a replacement). Turn sweet potatoes into oven--ready curly fries. Or toss twirled beets or carrots into tonight's salad. Yes, you can get a similar effect without a special tool by using a vegetable peeler. But if you plan on spiralizing more than once in a blue moon, a gadget made for the job is totally worth it.
Pictured recipe: Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp
We spent two days twirling veggie noodles and tested over 17 spiralizers to find the best ones. These three stood out as the top of their class.
The Inspiralizer Pro
Best for: The spiralizing enthusiast
Weekly noodling calls for a tabletop tool. There are a number on the market—we tested seven in this category—but The Inspiralizer Pro won us over as the best vegetable spiralizer with its magical knob that switches blade cuts. Just twist it for your choice of four cutting options: fettuccine, linguine, ribbon and spaghetti-shaped noodles.
Buy it: $35, inspiralized.com or walmart.com (Editor's note: this product was not available online at the time of updating, but check with your local kitchenware store to see if they stock it.)
OXO 3-Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer
Best for: The Occasional Spiralizer
If you're not ready to fully commit to the zoodle life, look no further than the OXO 3-Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer. Its three basic attachments for pasta-like cuts-spaghetti, fettuccine and ribbon-offer everything you need to get the job done. We also appreciated that it's stackable and small enough to fit in a kitchen drawer, plus dishwasher-safe.
Buy it: $23-$27, amazon.com and oxo.com
Black & Decker Electric Spiralizer
Best for: The Spiralizing Obsessed
Spiralizing by hand can be a great upper-body workout (it's no joke!), but if you want your veg noodles quick and in quantity, the Black & Decker Electric Spiralizer is the best electric spiralizer. This gadget allows you to press through multiple veggies in minutes, making it great for quick meal prep. We also liked its six blade options for #allthenoodles and wide feed tube that fits bulkier veg like the massive sweet potatoes we had.
Buy it: $100, blackanddeckerappliances.com
Tips for Making Veggie Noodles
Pictured recipe: Butternut Squash Carbonara with Broccoli
If you've got yourself a spiralizer, you're ready to start enjoying oodles of veggie noodles. Here are some tips straight from our test kitchen to help you enjoy your veggies.
Root vegetables like sweet potatoes are a better choice if you want the noodles to hold their shape and be able to fill in for pasta, for example.
If the vegetable noodles are going into a soup or if the recipe can benefit from some extra liquid, go for a softer, more delicate vegetable that exudes some water, such as zucchini or summer squash.
