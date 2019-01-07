The 3 Best Spiralizers for Making Vegetable Noodles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After testing more than 17 options, these three spiralizers stood out as the best for turning veggies into noodles and ribbons.

The spiralizing trend is still going strong. Veggie noodles are, after all, a satisfying way to lighten up meals. Swirl zucchini noodles into pasta dishes (either alongside regular ones or as a replacement). Turn sweet potatoes into oven--ready curly fries. Or toss twirled beets or carrots into tonight's salad. Yes, you can get a similar effect without a special tool by using a vegetable peeler. But if you plan on spiralizing more than once in a blue moon, a gadget made for the job is totally worth it.

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

We spent two days twirling veggie noodles and tested over 17 spiralizers to find the best ones. These three stood out as the top of their class.

Inspiralizer pro

Best for: The spiralizing enthusiast

Weekly noodling calls for a tabletop tool. There are a number on the market—we tested seven in this category—but The Inspiralizer Pro won us over as the best vegetable spiralizer with its magical knob that switches blade cuts. Just twist it for your choice of four cutting options: fettuccine, linguine, ribbon and spaghetti-shaped noodles.

Buy it: $35, inspiralized.com or walmart.com (Editor's note: this product was not available online at the time of updating, but check with your local kitchenware store to see if they stock it.)

Best for: The Occasional Spiralizer

If you're not ready to fully commit to the zoodle life, look no further than the OXO 3-Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer. Its three basic attachments for pasta-like cuts-spaghetti, fettuccine and ribbon-offer everything you need to get the job done. We also appreciated that it's stackable and small enough to fit in a kitchen drawer, plus dishwasher-safe.

black and decker electric spiraizer

Best for: The Spiralizing Obsessed

Spiralizing by hand can be a great upper-body workout (it's no joke!), but if you want your veg noodles quick and in quantity, the Black & Decker Electric Spiralizer is the best electric spiralizer. This gadget allows you to press through multiple veggies in minutes, making it great for quick meal prep. We also liked its six blade options for #allthenoodles and wide feed tube that fits bulkier veg like the massive sweet potatoes we had.

Tips for Making Veggie Noodles

Butternut Squash Carbonara with Broccoli

Pictured recipe: Butternut Squash Carbonara with Broccoli

If you've got yourself a spiralizer, you're ready to start enjoying oodles of veggie noodles. Here are some tips straight from our test kitchen to help you enjoy your veggies.

Root vegetables like sweet potatoes are a better choice if you want the noodles to hold their shape and be able to fill in for pasta, for example.

If the vegetable noodles are going into a soup or if the recipe can benefit from some extra liquid, go for a softer, more delicate vegetable that exudes some water, such as zucchini or summer squash.

Read more about spiralizing any vegetable like a pro.

