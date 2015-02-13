How to Buy the Healthiest Granola

Lisa Valente, M.S., RD
February 13, 2015
Advertisement
https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2015/02/27231302/Granola_silo_0984_cropped.jpg

See How to Make Maple-Nut Granola

Granola's health halo can be well deserved; after all, it's made with whole oats, nuts and dried fruit and most brands have 3 grams of fiber per ¼-cup serving. But they can be high in sugar and calories. Here's how to pick the healthiest and tastiest.

Sugar Smarts: Almost all granolas have some sugar-it's one reason they're so yummy. Look for one with no more than 6 grams per ¼ cup.

Don't Miss: DIY Homemade Granola Ideas

Check the Calories: Granolas pack around 100-130 calories in a small 1/4-cup serving. That's about twice what you'll find in many cereals. So keep serving size in mind and try just a bit of granola on top of yogurt or ricotta with lots of fruit. If you like granola with milk, bulk up your bowl with fruit or mix in another lower-calorie cereal.

  • Brands We Like:
  • Whole Foods 365 Organic Fruit & Nut Granola
  • Kind Oats & Honey Clusters
  • Purely Elizabeth Blueberry Hemp
  • Back to Nature Classic
  • Bear Naked Maple-Icious Pecan
  • Love Grown Foods Apple Walnut Delight

Watch: Which Snack Is Healthier: Granola Bars or Trail Mix?

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com