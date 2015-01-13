How to Buy the Healthiest Whole-Wheat Bread

When it comes to whole-wheat sandwich bread, there are a ton of choices at the supermarket. And not all are as healthy as they seem. Here, we break down the nutrition for you.

Numbers to Look For:

Serving Size: 1 Slice

Calories: Around 100 calories*

Fiber: = 2g

Sugar: = 4g

Sodium: = 200mg

*Will vary based on size.

Look for the Word "Whole": The first ingredient in your bread should be whole-wheat flour. Without the word "whole" in front of it, that wheat bread is made with refined grains. Don't let the color trick you-just because it's brown doesn't make it whole-wheat; sometimes manufacturers add molasses or other coloring to darken the bread.

Be Sodium Smart: Breads and rolls are the #1 source of sodium in our diets, according to the CDC-partly because they're salty and also because we eat a lot of them. Compare and choose brands with the least amount of sodium, ideally less than 200 mg of sodium per slice.

Fiber Up: Aim for at least 1 gram of fiber for every 10 grams of carbohydrates (that's about the ratio found in whole grains). So if your slice has 20 grams of carbs, make sure there's at least 2 grams of fiber.

Decoding the Ingredients: While the ingredient list for store-bought bread is longer than a recipe you'd follow at home, many added ingredients, like ascorbic acid and glycerol, aren't harmful and merely help extend the bread's shelf life.

Brands We Like:

• Arnold 100% Whole Wheat

• Barowsky's Organic 100% Whole Wheat

• Vermont Bread Company Soft Whole Wheat

• Pepperidge Farm 100% Whole Wheat