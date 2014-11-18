The Surprising Health Benefits of Vinegar
Vinegar's not a magic elixir-but it may be able to help your waistline, cholesterol and more! Who knew? Read on to find out some of the surprising health benefits of vinegar.
Raspberry Vinegar Health Benefits
A splash of vinegar may give your weight-loss efforts a small boost. People who added raspberry vinegar or apple cider vinegar to their diets daily for at least 4 weeks slimmed down more than those who didn't get vinegar.
Apple Cider Vinegar Health Benefits
Apple cider vinegar helped increase "good" HDL cholesterol in animal studies. Plus, it contains a polyphenol, chlorogenic acid, thought to reduce "bad" LDL cholesterol.
Cook with Apple Cider Vinegar: Peach, Raspberry & Watercress Salad with Five-Spice Bacon
Balsamic Vinegar Health Benefits
The antioxidant quercetin, found in grape-based vinegars like balsamic, may help tame high blood pressure, says research in the Journal of Nutrition. It's in apple vinegars too.
Cook with Balsamic Vinegar: Balsamic & Parmesan Broccoli
Red-Wine Vinegar Health Benefits
Acetic acid, which gives red-wine vinegar and other vinegars their sour taste, helps you stay satisfied after eating by minimizing blood sugar spikes.
Cook with Red-Wine Vinegar: Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro
Rice Vinegar Health Benefits
Vinegars contain phenols, naturally occurring plant compounds linked with reduced cancer risk. One type of rice vinegar, kurosu, boasts more than any other.