Vinegar's not a magic elixir-but it may be able to help your waistline, cholesterol and more! Who knew? Read on to find out some of the surprising health benefits of vinegar.

Raspberry-Tarragon Vinaigrette

Raspberry Vinegar Health Benefits

A splash of vinegar may give your weight-loss efforts a small boost. People who added raspberry vinegar or apple cider vinegar to their diets daily for at least 4 weeks slimmed down more than those who didn't get vinegar.

peach, raspberry & watercress salad from above (very deliciously colorful)

Apple Cider Vinegar Health Benefits

Apple cider vinegar helped increase "good" HDL cholesterol in animal studies. Plus, it contains a polyphenol, chlorogenic acid, thought to reduce "bad" LDL cholesterol.

Cook with Apple Cider Vinegar: Peach, Raspberry & Watercress Salad with Five-Spice Bacon

Balsamic & Parmesan Broccoli

Balsamic Vinegar Health Benefits

The antioxidant quercetin, found in grape-based vinegars like balsamic, may help tame high blood pressure, says research in the Journal of Nutrition. It's in apple vinegars too.

Cook with Balsamic Vinegar: Balsamic & Parmesan Broccoli

Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro

Red-Wine Vinegar Health Benefits

Acetic acid, which gives red-wine vinegar and other vinegars their sour taste, helps you stay satisfied after eating by minimizing blood sugar spikes.

4002239.jpg

Rice Vinegar Health Benefits