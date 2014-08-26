Low-Fat Ice Cream Sandwich vs. Fudge Pop: Which Dessert Is Healthier?

Picking healthy foods at the grocery store can feel pretty confusing. Among those thousands of foods, there's a wide variety of frozen desserts to choose from. We put two creamy frozen snacks head to head to find out which kind is healthier: this or that?

On hot days when you're looking for a cool and sweet treat to enjoy, which is the better pick-a low-fat chocolate ice cream sandwich or a classic fudge pop?

Winner: Fudge pops, by a nose.

Calories: In this "treat" category, nutrition isn't really the point, but calories can be-and here, portion control is key. Fudge pops, with their slightly smaller portion size, win the calorie race: they have 60 to 80 calories per bar versus 120 to 130 for a low-fat ice cream sandwich, as Joyce Hendley originally reported for EatingWell.

Nutrient Comparison: The treats are similar in their saturated-fat content, while ice cream bars tend to have a little more total fat. And fudge pops have about half the sodium of low-fat ice cream bars, averaging 55-60 mg vs. 105-125 mg for the sandwiches.

But wait-isn't ice cream a dairy food and thus a decent source of calcium?

Yes, but fudge pops-whose first ingredients tend to be skim milk and whey-have a comparable amount (about 10 percent of your daily requirement) to the sandwich.

Neither treat usually has a short ingredients list, so look for brands that have the least amount of additives and strange-sounding ingredients.