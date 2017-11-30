How to Cook Fried Rice: A Step-by-Step Guide

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Learn how to make the best fried rice with our simple recipe and step-by-step photos.

Growing up, having fried rice for dinner was synonymous with "fridge clean-out day," meaning that any leftover vegetables and proteins from the night-or week-before were on their way to the wok. Those leftovers might be pieces of Chinese roast pork, bits of leftover chicken and baby bok choy, gai lan (Chinese broccoli) and corn-but when mixed with scrambled eggs and oyster sauce, they made homemade fried rice that was ready in under 20 minutes.

This quick and easy chicken fried rice recipe isn't the smorgasbord fried rice of my childhood. It's healthier and much more balanced. You basically get the best of both worlds, home cooking and high on flavor.

Instead of white rice, we made this with whole-grain brown rice and loaded it with nutritious vegetables and lean protein, this healthy chicken fried rice recipe keeps the taste and texture of fried rice while cutting back on the sodium and calories.

Step 1. Cook the Eggs

Using a large, seasoned wok (seasoned woks are naturally nonstick) over medium-high heat, cook two large, lightly beaten eggs into a flat omelet in a little peanut oil for about 30 seconds per side. Transfer the omelet to a cutting board and cut it into 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 2. Choose Lean Protein

Feel free to go beyond chicken and choose your favorite lean protein, such as shrimp or pork tenderloin. For a vegetarian alternative, try meaty-textured ­seitan–processed wheat gluten that is high in protein. Look for unseasoned seitan "strips" or "cubes" rather than flavored seitan. Turn up the burner to high heat and cook the protein with green onions, garlic and ginger. This step flavors the meat while it's cooking.

Step 3. Add Fresh Vegetables

Add tons of fresh vegetables like broccoli, zucchini, carrots and eggplant. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes, or until your vegetables have softened and the protein is cooked all the way through. Transfer all the contents of the wok to a large plate.

Step 4. Stir-Fry the Rice Separately

Making sure to use cold rice (warm rice will stick to the wok), stir-fry the rice in oil until it's hot. Use two wooden spatulas to pull the rice from the bottom to the top and the side of the pan, tossing all around, so all the rice is evenly coated with the oil and cooked, about 2 minutes.

Step 5. Season Judiciously

Return the protein, vegetables and egg to the wok with the rice and continue to cook, stirring frequently. Add the seasonings, such as reduced-sodium soy sauce, lime juice, Japanese ponzu sauce or oyster sauce and stir to combine. When you have the option, elect for reduced-sodium sauces, because prepared sauces like soy sauce add great flavor but are often very high in sodium. To keep the sodium down, take it easy on the salty Asian sauces and chose lower sodium options where possible.

4 Secrets for Making Perfect Fried Rice

1. Start With a Seasoned Wok

Seasoned woks are naturally nonstick, which allows you to cook with less oil. Most are sold unseasoned; follow the manufacturer's instructions for seasoning before use. If you don't have a wok, a large cast-iron skillet is a good alternative.

2. Use Cold Brown Rice

You'll need 2 cups cooked rice for 4 servings of fried rice. For extra fiber and nutrients, be sure to use brown rice. Use leftover rice or make a fresh batch and let it cool. To cool it quickly, spread on a large baking sheet and refrigerate until cold, at least 15 minutes. If it's too warm, it will stick to the wok.

3. Prep Ahead

Before you begin cooking, cut ingredients into uniform, bite-size pieces to ensure even cooking. Measure out seasonings and place everything next to the stove. Once you turn on the heat, you can't step away from the wok.

4. Cook Over High Heat