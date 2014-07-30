Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's a list of all of the delicious cookbooks and helpful reference guides EatingWell has authored over the years.

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013475/

EatingWell Vegetables: The Essential Reference

EatingWell Vegetables guides both vegetable lovers and novices through the world of produce, including must-know basics, shopping notes, growing advice, and cooking tips on 100 common and less common vegetables, from arugula to yucca. Organized alphabetically by vegetable, the book includes information on seasonality and the health benefits of each vegetable, as well as more than 250 recipes with complete nutrition analysis, all tested by the EatingWell Test Kitchen.

Buy it: Amazon, $35

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013479/

EatingWell Soups

Is there a more comforting meal than a bowl of soup? Warming you from the inside out, soup tucks tons of healthy ingredients into a flavorful broth and brings them together a spoonful at a time. Look for our special publication EatingWell Soups featuring soups for every taste and occasion.

Buy it: Amazon, $16

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013483/

The Simple Art of EatingWell

Winner of the 2011 James Beard Award for Best Healthy Focus Cookbook!

"The Simple Art of EatingWell is a treasure trove of mouthwatering, inspiring recipes and essential techniques-it's a must-have for food-lovers who care about health."-Ellie Krieger, R.D., host of The Food Network's Healthy Appetite.

The expert cooks in the EatingWell Test Kitchen develop and test hundreds of recipes every year for EatingWell Magazine and this book shows you how to reproduce their successes at home. We've gathered great tips and techniques, along with more than 400 of our best recipes, with photographs you'll want to eat right off the page.

Buy it: Amazon, $36

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013487/

EatingWell One-Pot Meals

Forget complicated techniques and stressful juggling acts: the recipes in this book are easy, streamlined and straightforward. With over 100 recipes, all prepared in just one pot, this book will help you get dinner on the table any night with minimal fuss. Use your slow cooker, wok, Dutch oven, roasting pan and more to their best advantage. Makes a great gift.

Buy it: Amazon, $12

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013488/

EatingWell Fast & Flavorful Meatless Meals

The American diet is changing-and for the better-as more and more people learn that skipping meat, even a couple of times a week, has a host of health benefits. EatingWell Fast & Flavorful Meatless Meals brings you 150 easy, innovative recipes so you can get a great meatless meal on the table any day of the week.

Buy it: Amazon, $12

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013489/

EatingWell on a Budget Cookbook

140 delicious, healthy, affordable recipes to make amazing meals for less than $3 a serving. With advice on meal planning, strategic shopping tips, what to stock in a healthy pantry and more.

Buy it: Amazon, $19

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013490/

EatingWell Comfort Foods Made Healthy

With easy-to-follow instructions and quick, simple makeovers of your favorite classic recipes, this cookbook is accessible to anyone. Nominated for a 2010 James Beard Foundation Book Award.

Buy it: Amazon,

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013492/

EatingWell In Season: The Farmers' Market Cookbook

A must-have guide for anyone who loves to cook seasonal foods. Includes the EatingWell Color Wheel, plus an 18-page guide to fruits and vegetables, from apples to zucchini.

Buy it: Amazon, $25

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013493/

EatingWell for a Healthy Heart Cookbook

A cardiologist's guide to adding years to your life, by Philip A. Ades, M.D., and the editors of EatingWell. Full of, heart-healthy recipe makeovers. Nominated for a 2009 James Beard Foundation Book Award.

Buy it: Amazon, $20

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013494/

EatingWell Serves Two Cookbook

This bestselling follow-up to Healthy in a Hurry is a fusion of healthy ingredients and just-right quantities for one or two people. Nominated for a 2007 James Beard Foundation Book Award.

Buy it: Amazon, $23

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013495/

The EatingWell Healthy in a Hurry Cookbook

150 super-easy recipes for simple, everyday suppers in 45 minutes or less, from the popular "Healthy in a Hurry" column in EatingWell Magazine. Packed with practical tips.

Buy it: Amazon, $20

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013496/

The Essential EatingWell Cookbook

More than 350 delicious, time-tested recipes and dozens of techniques for nutrition-conscious, full-flavor cooking. Nominated for a 2005 James Beard Foundation Book Award.

Buy it: Amazon, $20

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013497/

The EatingWell Diabetes Cookbook

More than 275 delectable recipes and 100-plus tips for simple, everyday carbohydrate control. Nominated for a 2006 James Beard Foundation Book Award and an IACP Book Award.

Buy it: Amazon, $9

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013498/

EatingWell 500-Calorie Dinners

Do you love food but hate "diets"? The easy, delicious recipes in this beautiful cookbook take the guesswork out of healthy cooking. Mix-&-match menus for every recipe.

Buy it: Amazon, $13

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013499/

The EatingWell Diet

A 7-step university-tested program to healthy weight loss, plus 28-day starter plan of menus & recipes. Winner of the 2008 James Beard Foundation Book Award for Best Healthy Focus Cookbook.

Buy it: Amazon, $18

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/283588/the-eatingwell-bookstore-cookbooks-more/attachment/2013500/

EatingWell Gift Subscriptions