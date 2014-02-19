Healthy Weekly Dinner Plan: Warm & Cozy Weeknight Meals

The chilly winter nights call for cozy dinner that warm you from the inside out.

The chilly winter nights are made better when you have an easy cozy dinner that will warm you from the inside out. This week's easy meal plan delivers with classic comfort food meals that will soothe your soul. With recipes like Slow-Cooker Potato Soup, which is basically a loaded baked potato in soup from, to cheesy Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan, you can't go wrong with this dinner line up.

Day 1: Slow-Cooker Potato Soup

Slow-Cooker Potato Soup: This creamy hearty soup tastes just like a baked potato and only requires 15 minutes of hands-on work before letting the slow-cooker do the rest. Whenever you're in need of some serious comfort food, this cozy bowl of soup, topped with bacon, sour cream, cheese and scallions deliver the coziness you crave.

Day 2: Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan: This one-pan pasta that combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal is garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. It's a quick and easy weeknight dinner—ready in just 25 minutes—the whole family will love.

Day 3: Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

Old-Fashioned Meatloaf: Mushrooms, garlic and oats sneak some extra nutrients into this hearty and easy meatloaf recipe. Serve with baked sweet potatoes and simple Steamed Green Beans, both topped with a little butter and salt, for a super-satisfying comfort food dinner.

Day 4: Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf: In this quick dinner recipe that's ready in 30 minutes, the delicious garlicky-mustardy mayo that tops baked salmon takes this dish to another level. Precooked brown rice helps get this healthy dinner on the table fast, but if you have other leftover whole grains, such as quinoa or farro, they work well here too.

Day 5: Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs. Serve these saucy pork chops over Cauliflower Rice as the base, to add a serving of veggies to this comfort-food dinner. Save yourself some time by using frozen riced cauliflower rather than making it yourself.

Day 6: Thai Yellow Chicken Thigh Curry

Thai Yellow Chicken Thigh Curry: A deeply flavored, spicy curry always hits the spot when you're craving something cozy and comforting. This richly flavored chicken curry tastes like it took all day to cook but only takes 30 minutes from start to finish. Serve over rice to complete the meal.

Day 7: Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

