Whether you enjoy smoothies for breakfast, a snack or even dessert, they're a great way to increase your daily servings of fruits and vegetables. But depending on the ingredients they're made with, smoothies can quickly turn into unhealthy calorie-bombs filled with sugar. The healthiest way to enjoy a smoothie is to make your own so you know how much of and what foods you are getting. Wondering how to make a smoothie? A good smoothie should contain a blend of ingredients with protein and fiber to help keep you full and provide antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Best High-Protein Smoothie Ingredients

Adding protein helps make your smoothie more satisfying. Protein helps fill you up and there are plenty of ways to add it to your smoothie without using protein powder.

Plain yogurt (unsweetened)

Plain milk (unsweetened)

Plain kefir (unsweetened)

Tofu

Natural peanut butter

Natural almond butter

Plain soymilk (unsweetened)

Plain high-protein almond milk (unsweetened)

Lentils

Best Fruits for Smoothies

Pretty much any fruit is great for smoothies. Use fresh fruit, frozen fruit or fruit canned in water or its own juice.

Berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries)

Mango

Pineapple

Peach

Banana

Apple

Melon

Cherries

Apricot

Best Vegetables for Smoothies

Pictured Recipe: Pineapple Green Smoothie

Use raw or frozen vegetables. Usually, the sweetness of the fruit masks the vegetable flavor but you may need play around with combinations and amounts to find what works for you.

Carrot

Kale

Spinach

Avocado

Cucumber

Cauliflower

Pumpkin

Healthy Smoothie Additions for Flavor and Additional Nutrition

Add these to boost up the nutrition even more or add to the flavor of your smoothie. Flax and chia seeds add omega-3s and protein, oats deliver healthy fiber. Spices and extracts, like vanilla, add fun flavor.

Flaxseed

Chia seed

Old-fashioned oats

Spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger)

Vanilla extract

Coconut water

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Smoothie Ingredients to Ditch

To keep your smoothie as healthy as possible, avoid adding these ingredients, which provide more calories in the form of added sugar, in some cases without many nutrients.

Sugar-sweetened fruit juice or concentrate

Flavored yogurt

Flavored kefir

Whipped cream

Ice cream

Sorbet

Sherbet

Chocolate syrup

Chocolate milk

Canned fruit in syrup

