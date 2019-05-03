How to Make a Healthier Pasta Salad Recipe

Make a healthier pasta salad with this easy no-recipe formula that uses whole-grain pasta, fresh veggies, lean protein and a zingy homemade dressing to tie it all together.

There are endless healthy ways to make pasta salad. While pasta salad is a crowd-pleaser, traditional recipes typically weigh in at over 500 calories per serving. They also skimp on the good stuff like whole grains, crunchy vegetables, fresh herbs and lean protein. Our step-by-step guide includes lots of ideas for great flavor combinations to help you make a healthier pasta salad.

1. Choose & Cook Pasta

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

Whole-wheat pasta adds 2 grams of heart-healthy fiber per ounce of dry pasta versus white pasta. The amount of dry pasta to start with depends on the shape. To get 4 cups of cooked pasta, use 2 cups elbow macaroni, 2 1/2 cups shells, 3 cups bowties or fusilli. Cook pasta and drain (but don't rinse). Spread on a large baking sheet to cool.

Start with 4 cups cooked whole-wheat pasta:

Elbows

Bowties

Shells

Fusilli

2. Load Up on Veggies

Thai-Inspired Peanut Shrimp Noodles

Use as many cups of veggies (and/or fruit) as pasta. This keeps your pasta salad healthy and slashes the calories compared with typical versions that are made with mostly pasta.

Add 4 cups fresh vegetables and/or fruits:

Arugula

Artichokes

Baby spinach

Broccoli

Fennel

Melon

Mushrooms

Onion

Peas

Peppers

Tomatoes

Zucchini

3. Add Lean Protein

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Adding lean protein to pasta salads helps make them more satisfying, although this step is optional, especially if you'll be serving the pasta salad as a side. To keep prep time to a minimum, use convenient proteins like canned beans or tuna, cooked ham or roasted chicken. And remember, when squash, beans and corn are eaten together, they form a complete protein.

Add 1 to 2 cups lean protein:

Hard-boiled eggs

Cooked chicken breast

Cooked ham (reduced- or low-sodium)

Beans

Chunk light tuna (albacore) in water

4. Add Ingredients to Boost Flavor

Lemon Chicken Pasta

Pictured Recipe: Lemon Chicken Pasta

For the best flavorful pasta salad, don't forget to add a few higher-calorie or salty ingredients like cheese, cured meats or pickled vegetables. Chop them small so you get a little bit of big flavor in each bite.

Add 1/2 to 1 cup total:

Capers

Full-flavored cheese (Parmesan, Cotija, Cheddar)

Olives

Peperoncini

Prosciutto

Salami

Smoked Sausage

Sun-dried tomatoes

5. Add a Homemade Dressing

Skip high-calorie creamy dressings and use a lighter version made with low-fat mayonnaise and buttermilk. Or try a heart-healthy vinaigrette made with olive oil or canola oil.

Toss 8 cups pasta salad with 3/4 cup dressing:

Mash 1 clove garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl into a paste. Whisk in 1/2 cup buttermilk, 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 3-4 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs and 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar until smooth. Makes about 3/4 cup.

Herb Vinaigrette

In a jar, combine 1/3 cup each extra-virgin ­olive oil and and vinegar (such as red-wine, champagne, white balsamic or rice ), 3 table­spoons chopped fresh herbs (such as basil, chives, cilantro, dill, oregano and/or tarragon, or 1 tablespoon dried), 2 table­spoons finely chopped shallot, 2 tablespoons lime or lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Screw on lid and shake until well combined. Makes a generous cup.

Recipe Combos We Love:

pasta salad combos on a spoon

Try these healthy pasta salad recipes that follow our tips for creating a flavor-packed pasta salad. To 4 cups cooked pasta, add…

Vegetables: 2 cups thinly sliced fennel bulb, 1 cup diced bell pepper and 1 cup quartered canned artichoke hearts

Protein: 1 cup canned cannellini beans (or other white beans), rinsed

Flavor Booster: 1/2 cup cubed salami, 5 tablespoons shredded Provolone and 3 tablespoons chopped pepperoncinis

Dressing A or B: Use fresh marjoram.

Vegetables: 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes and 2 cups chopped broccoli

Protein: 1 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed

Flavor Booster: 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Dressing A or B: Use fresh oregano.

Vegetables: 3 cups baby arugula and 1 cup diced zucchini

Protein: 2 5-ounce cans chunk light tuna, packed in water, drained

Flavor Booster: 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup chopped soft sun-dried tomatoes

Dressing A or B: Use fresh basil.

Vegetables: 2 cups sliced button mushrooms, 1 3/4 cups frozen (thawed) peas and 1/4 cup finely chopped sweet onion

Protein: 1 cup diced ham and 2 chopped hard-boiled eggs

Flavor Booster: 1/2 cup diced Cheddar cheese

Dressing A or B: Use fresh dill.

Vegetables & Fruit: 2 cups cubed cantaloupe (or honeydew), 2 cups thinly sliced baby spinach

Protein: 2 cups cubed or shredded cooked chicken breast

Flavor Booster: 1/4 cup dried cranberries and 1/4 cup chopped prosciutto