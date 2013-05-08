Get step-by-step instructions for how to warm tortillas in the oven, on the stove and in the microwave to prevent cracking and breaking.

Corn tortillas are an indispensible cooking staple. And compared to the nutrition of flour tortillas they're healthier too: a 6-inch corn tortilla has 56 calories, 2 grams fiber and 10 mg sodium, whereas a 6-inch flour tortilla has 80 calories, 0 grams fiber and 200 mg sodium.

You can fold tortillas around your favorite taco filling, use them to make your own taco shells and more. But before you tap into their flexibility, they need to be warmed up slightly. Warming tortillas prevents them from cracking and breaking. Here are three ways to warm your tortillas:

In The Oven

In The Oven

Wrap stacks of 8 tortillas in foil; place in a 375°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

On The Stove

On The Stove

Turn a gas or electric burner on high. Using tongs, slide one tortilla at a time over the burner for a few seconds, alternating sides, until it's softened and beginning to char. Cover tortillas to keep warm.

In The Microwave

In The Microwave