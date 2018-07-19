Healthy 5-Minute Breakfast Sandwiches to Make and Take Along

The breakfast sandwich gets a makeover: five healthy ways to make sure you don't skip the most important meal of the day.

Breakfast often gets the short end in the morning dash out the door. But skipping breakfast primes your brain to seek out high-calorie foods and means you'll eat more later. While you probably know a breakfast sandwich from a fast-food chain isn't a great option either, you'd be surprised by just how unhealthy it can be. Some fast food breakfast sandwiches have 700 calories and 1300 mg of sodium (that's more than half your daily limit of sodium at breakfast!)

Luckily, if you have 5 minutes, you can whip up healthier breakfast sandwiches at home that are perfect for on-the-go breakfasts. Each of these sandwiches starts with a whole grain– think whole-wheat English muffins, wraps, bagels, waffles or toast-and adds healthy and tasty fillings to satisfy any breakfast craving. From sweet to savory, classic to spicy, these breakfast sandwiches have you covered. We've even added fruit and vegetables to these sandwiches for extra color, flavor and nutrition to start your day.

sandwich on a plate

Pictured Recipe: Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwich

Not only are these sandwiches healthier than a fast-food breakfast, they'll also save you money. And while carving out an extra 5 minutes in the morning may seem like a challenge-think about how much time you would spend driving and then waiting for your breakfast order. Probably at least 5 minutes.

What are you waiting for? Whip up one of these healthy breakfast sandwiches for a new twist in fast, portable breakfasts.

5-Minute Breakfast Sandwiches to Try

Here are some of our favorite 5-minute flavor combinations for a delicious, quick breakfast.

This healthy vegetarian breakfast-sandwich recipe comes together in 5 minutes, but has plenty of protein from a vegetarian sausage patty and fiber from the whole-wheat bread and apple to keep you satisfied all morning long.

This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.

This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes.

Even though this healthy breakfast burrito comes together in just 5 minutes, you can make this burrito even faster by skipping the skillet and combining the tofu, salsa, salt and pepper in a bowl and microwaving until hot, about 1 minute. Use soy cheese to make it a vegan burrito.