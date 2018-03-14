How to Make Perfect, Crispy Oven-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

These crispy oven-baked sweet potato fries are a healthy alternative to french fries and arguably even more delicious. But they can turn soggy if not cooked properly. Follow these tips to ensure crisp success every time.

French fries are a near-perfect food. It's hard to improve upon perfect, but when we're talking sweet potato fries, the old classic may have found its rival.

They're a little sweet, plus they offer plenty of vitamin A and beta carotene-something a french fry doesn't. However, none of that matters if they're swimming in fat and calories, which is an unfortunate reality for most things fried. At a restaurant, a small order of deep-fried sweet potato fries can set you back 260 calories and 13 grams of fat.

Luckily, making your own crispy sweet potato fries is easy to do in your oven. That means you don't need a deep fryer. You'll save 122 calories and 11 grams of fat per serving when you "fry" them in your oven instead. Here are the best tips for making perfect crispy sweet potato fries.

1. Cut all fries the same size.

Featured Recipe: Oven Sweet Potato Fries

Whether you cut your fries into sticks or wedges, the pieces need to be the same size. This ensures that the fries cook at the same rate. Remember: you're cooking at 450°F-that's high heat. If you cut the pieces too big, they'll be overdone on the outside and underdone on the inside. If you're going for the classic "fry" shape, 1/4-inch-thick matchstick slices work. A medium sweet potato cut lengthwise into eight wedges works well too.

2. Coat the fries with oil (but not too much).

To successfully oven-fry, you still need to use oil-just not as much as you'd need to fill a deep fryer. About 2 teaspoons of canola oil should be enough to coat one medium sweet potato cut into fries or wedges. Toss your oil and sweet potato pieces in a large bowl. Use your hands to mix them together to distribute the oil more effectively. This is also a good time to add seasoning, since the oil will help it stick evenly to the food. And while you're at it, a little oil or cooking spray on your baking sheet is a good idea to prevent the fries from sticking. Cooking spray will give you the best coverage using the least amount of oil.

3. Boost flavor with seasonings.

Salt is a must for seasoning fries (don't go overboard-about 1/4 teaspoon is enough for one medium sweet potato), but you don't have to stop there! Paprika is a nice mild spice to add to sweet potatoes-and it looks pretty too. Garlic powder makes them extra savory, and if you like a little kick, chili powder is a great addition. Just make sure that whatever spice you add doesn't contain added salt. If it does, adjust the amount of salt accordingly.

4. Don't overcrowd your baking sheet.

The secret to crispy (instead of soggy) sweet potato fries is to spread them out in an even layer with enough room so that they don't touch. This is especially important if you're making a big batch of fries. Instead of just piling more onto one baking pan, spread them out over two baking pans or cook them in batches. If they're all crammed onto one pan, they'll steam instead of bake, and you'll end up with soggy fries.

5. Cook them in the upper third of your oven.

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Featured Recipe: Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

We tend to cook most things on the middle oven rack, but sweet potato fries cook best above the middle position, farther away from the heat source. Since sweet potatoes are, well, sweet, the sugars tend to "caramelize," or brown, more quickly than a regular potato. A little caramelization is a good thing-but too much and you'll get burning instead. Moving sweet potato fries higher up in the oven slows the caramelization process. If you're making two baking sheets' worth at once, position one oven rack in the middle and one above. Be sure to switch the pans' positions during baking and also to stir all the fries at least once so they cook evenly.