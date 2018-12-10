The Only Weight-Loss Soup Recipe You Need

I think it's a happy coincidence that January is not only national soup month, but also the peak of people's efforts to lose weight. Cooking up a satisfying pot a vegetable soup can help your weight-loss efforts. Research shows that soups might help you lose weight: in one study, published in the journal Physiology & Behavior, people consumed the fewest calories on days when they ate soup rather than the same ingredients in solid form. Soup has a high water content, which can help you feel full and stay hydrated—both of which are important for weight loss. Broth-based soups packed with veggies give you the biggest bang for your caloric buck. And, just like salad, soup is a good vehicle for vegetables (the fiber in vegetables also promotes feelings of fullness). And in a study published in Appetite, people who started lunch with vegetable soup ended up eating 20 percent less than those who skipped the soup.

Joyce Hendley, co-author of the James Beard Award-winning cookbook The EatingWell Diet, developed the ultimate vegetable weight loss-friendly soup recipe. The light, super-satisfying vegetable minestrone soup is inspired by a favorite Weight Watchers (now WW) recipe: "I'll never forget the moment in a Weight Watchers meeting when the conversation turned to 'The Soup.' Everyone in the room, it seemed, owed their success to the Garden Vegetable Soup recipe in the program booklet. Words like 'easy,' 'yummy' and 'filling' kept coming up, and the best ones of all: 'virtually calorie-free.' I practically sprinted home to make it that night.

Pictured Recipe: Veggistrone

"The soup was simplicity itself: carrots, onions, cabbage, tomato and spinach simmered with seasonings in broth. It tasted fantastic. And it worked: I ate the soup for lunch most days (and for dinner some busy nights) and lost 15 pounds in a few months without feeling deprived."