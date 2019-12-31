Learn how to cut, slice and dice an avocado safely with our step-by-step guide.

The Best Way to Cut an Avocado

What You Need to Open an Avocado

You don't need any special avocado tools to open an avocado. Though they seem effective, any single-tasking avocado tool won't work any better than what you already have in your kitchen. All you need is a cutting board and a sharp knife, preferably ceramic or even plastic. Why? A metal knife can react with the avocado to initiate the oxidation process, which turns the avocado flesh brown. Unlike metal, ceramic and plastic are nonreactive, so the oxidation process doesn't start as quickly—though the avocado will start to brown eventually.

How to Cut Open an Avocado

Carefully slice into the avocado with a knife until the blade hits the pit in the center.

two hands slicing an avocado with red knife over a wooden cutting board Credit: Casey Barber

Run the knife lengthwise around the avocado. Twist the two halves of the avocado to separate and open the avocado. Once you have your avocado halves, check out these stuffed avocado recipes.

two hands holding avocado halves over a wooden cutting board with red knife Credit: Casey Barber

How to Remove an Avocado Pit

To remove with a knife, firmly smack the thick end of the knife blade into the pit until it sticks. Rotate the avocado so that the pit separates from the flesh and remains on the knife.

pitting an avocado with a red knife Credit: Casey Barber

To remove the slippery avocado pit from the knife, smack the side of the pit against a cutting board or countertop to loosen it. Or if you would rather not use a knife, you can simply run the tip of a spoon around the pit and scoop it out.

scooping out an avocado pit with a spoon Credit: Casey Barber

How to Slice an Avocado

With the pit removed and the avocado still in the peel, make vertical slices with the tip of the knife.

slicing avocado with a red knife Credit: Casey Barber

Run a spoon around the edge of the avocado to separate the peel and the flesh, then scoop out the slices. Try sliced avocado in this Avocado & Kale Omelet.

scooping sliced avocado with a spoon Credit: Casey Barber

How to Dice an Avocado

Start by slicing the avocado as described above, then make horizontal slices to create cubes.

dicing avocado with a red knife Credit: Casey Barber

Run a spoon around the edge of the avocado to separate the peel and the flesh, then scoop out the diced avocado. Use diced avocado in salads or as part of a fresh salsa like this Avocado Corn Salsa.

scooping diced avocado with a spoon Credit: Casey Barber

How to Peel an Avocado