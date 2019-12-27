Anti-Inflammatory Mediterranean Diet Plan

A full week of easy-to-make anti-inflammatory meals, plus prep-ahead notes for making the busy weekdays less stressful.

The Mediterranean diet, which has been recognized as one of the healthiest diets in the world, is packed with some of the best anti-inflammatory foods. In fact, research has identified the Mediterranean diet as the closest thing to an "anti-inflammatory diet" because of its emphasis on including plenty of fruits and veggies, whole grains, lean protein sources, herbs and spices and healthy fat sources (like chia seeds, walnuts, avocado and olive oil) in the diet every day. These healthy whole foods deliver vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help strengthen your immune system and ward off inflammation.

While inflammation is a natural part of everyday life—it's what protects against foreign invaders and helps us heal from damage—when inflammation goes into overdrive and turns into chronic inflammation, that's where the trouble starts. Some diseases associated with chronic inflammation include cancer, heart disease, arthritis and diabetes. The good news is that following the Mediterranean diet can help combat inflammation and ward off those chronic diseases associated with it, not to mention it's also effective for weight loss (thanks to all the plant-based fiber). In this Mediterranean diet plan, you'll find easy-to-follow Mediterranean diet recipes and simple meal-prep tips to make following this diet as easy as can be.

We set this plan at 1,200 calories per day to promote a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week but added in modifications to bump it up to 1,500- and 2,000-calorie days, depending on your needs.

Anti-Inflammatory Mediterranean Diet Foods List

These are the anti-inflammatory foods to eat more of, which we were sure to include in this Mediterranean diet menu:

Cherries

Spinach

Avocado

Ginger

Chia seeds

Blackberries

Lemon

Garlic

Oregano

Parsley

Mint

Chives

Basil

Cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Salmon

Kale

Broccoli

Red cabbage

Red onion

Paprika

Cumin

Chickpeas

Cauliflower

Anti-Inflammatory Mediterranean Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Meal-prep the Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie by making 4 single-serving freezer packs to have on Days 1, 3, 5 and 6. Measure out and add all the ingredients, except for the liquid, to individual airtight freezer bags (we love these Stasher reusable silicone bags), so all that's left to do in the morning is to simply dump the frozen ingredients into a blender, add the liquid and blend! Make the Savory Date & Pistachio Bites to have for snacks throughout the week. Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Prepare the Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls to have for lunch on Days 1 through 4. Get the Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup going early on Day 1 so that it's ready in time for dinner.

Day 1

Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

Breakfast (410 calories)

1 serving Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie

A.M. Snack (68 calories)

1 serving Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

Lunch (374 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Pita Bread and Hummus

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

2 clementines

Dinner (256 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase A.M. snack to 2 servings Savory Date & Pistachio Bites, and increase dinner to 2 servings Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase A.M. snack to 2 servings Savory Date & Pistachio Bites and add 1 cup blueberries to A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple to lunch, add 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt to P.M. snack, increase dinner to 2 servings Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup, and add 1 medium whole-wheat dinner roll to dinner.

Day 2

superfood chopped salmon salad

Breakfast (242 calories)

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

P.M. Snack (135 calories)

2 servings Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

Dinner (409 calories)

1 serving Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Goat Cheese, Blackberry, and Almond Topped Toast and add 4 walnuts to A.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Goat Cheese, Blackberry, and Almond Topped Toast, add 12 walnuts to A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple to lunch, add 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt to P.M. snack, and add 1 medium whole-wheat dinner roll to dinner.

Day 3

Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

Breakfast (410 calories)

1 serving Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie

A.M. Snack (68 calories)

1 serving Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (255 calories)

1 serving Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 clementine to A.M. snack and increase dinner to 2 servings Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase A.M. snack to 2 servings Savory Date & Pistachio Bites and add 2 clementines to A.M. snack, add 1 medium pear to lunch, add 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt to P.M. snack, increase dinner to 2 servings Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon, and add 1 medium whole-wheat dinner roll to dinner.

Day 4

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Breakfast (242 calories)

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 medium pear

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Dinner (442 calories)

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 clementines, and add 8 walnuts to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Goat Cheese, Blackberry, and Almond Topped Toast, add 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 clementines and add 16 walnuts to P.M. Snack, and add 1 medium whole-wheat dinner roll to dinner.

Day 5

4513586.jpg

Breakfast (240 calories)

½ serving Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

P.M. Snack (84 calories)

1 cup blueberries

Dinner (479 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 1 serving Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie and add 8 walnuts to A.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 1 serving Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie, add 16 walnuts to A.M. snack, add 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt to P.M. snack, and add 2 servings Savory Date & Pistachio Bites and 1 medium apple as an evening snack.

Meal-Prep Tips: Save 1 serving of the Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl for lunch on Day 6.

Make 1 full serving of the Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie on the morning of Day 5, then refrigerate ½ serving for breakfast on Day 6. Shake the smoothie if separation occurs.

Day 6

6610048.jpg

Breakfast (240 calories)

½ serving Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (68 calories)

1 serving Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

Lunch (477 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Dinner (403 calories)

1 serving Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 1 serving Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie and add 1 medium apple as a P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 1 serving Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach Smoothie, increase A.M. snack to 2 servings Savory Date & Pistachio Bites, add 1 medium pear to A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple, 4 walnuts and 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt as a P.M. snack, and add ¼ cup hummus and 1 cup sliced cucumber as an evening snack.

Day 7

6707073.jpg

Breakfast (242 calories)

A.M. Snack (68 calories)

1 serving Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

Lunch (374 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (411 calories)

1 serving Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Goat Cheese, Blackberry, and Almond Topped Toast and add 2 clementines to A.M. snack.