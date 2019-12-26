Ina Garten Just Shared Her Favorite Healthy and Festive Meal—Here's How to Make It
The Barefoot Contessa recently shared a favorite holiday dinner recipe on Instagram.
After spending all this time in the kitchen whipping up batches of cookies for your neighborhood exchange, appetizers for your holiday party and of course, a delicious feast for your family, cooking is likely the last thing you want to do the rest of the holiday season. Don't worry, Ina Garten feels the same way.
The Barefoot Contessa recently took to Instagram to share a favorite holiday meal of hers—and it's surprisingly simple. Garten served up a big batch of lentil and sausage soup with some sliced crusty bread and oranges. The soup recipe is from her Barefoot in Paris cookbook, but it can be found on the Food Network website as well.
We have been all about the cozy soup recipes this winter, as they are a great meal-prep option and typically require little hands-on time. Our 32 Most Popular Soup Recipes of 2019 highlights this year's most-visited soup recipes of the past year and is a great place to start for cozy soup inspo.
And if you're looking for a soup a la Garten's holiday dinner, look no further than our Slow-Cooker White Bean, Spinach & Sausage Stew and Sausage, Spinach & Tortellini Soup for recipes that will both nourish and please a crowd. They make for a great way to sneak in some greens and other healthy veggies while being kid-friendly enough to serve to everyone in the family.