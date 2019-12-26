Ina Garten Just Shared Her Favorite Healthy and Festive Meal—Here's How to Make It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After spending all this time in the kitchen whipping up batches of cookies for your neighborhood exchange, appetizers for your holiday party and of course, a delicious feast for your family, cooking is likely the last thing you want to do the rest of the holiday season. Don't worry, Ina Garten feels the same way.

The Barefoot Contessa recently took to Instagram to share a favorite holiday meal of hers—and it's surprisingly simple. Garten served up a big batch of lentil and sausage soup with some sliced crusty bread and oranges. The soup recipe is from her Barefoot in Paris cookbook, but it can be found on the Food Network website as well.

We have been all about the cozy soup recipes this winter, as they are a great meal-prep option and typically require little hands-on time. Our 32 Most Popular Soup Recipes of 2019 highlights this year's most-visited soup recipes of the past year and is a great place to start for cozy soup inspo.