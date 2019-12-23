Whole Foods Market Recalls Sandwich Cookies Nationwide Due to Possible Undeclared Allergens

Whole Foods Market issued a voluntary recall over the weekend for two of its private label cookies. Their 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes for possibly being contaminated with undeclared allergens. Two reactions have been reported to date and those with an allergy or sensitivity to milk or tree nuts (coconut) are advised to not consume these products and run the risk of experiencing a serious reaction if consumed. (Note: Coconut is technically a fruit, even though this recall refers to it as a tree nut, so most people with tree nut allergies are still able to consume coconut.)

Whole Foods Sandwich Cookies Recall Credit: Whole Foods Market

Both of these products were sold at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide and all products have been removed from shelves. The 365 Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes may contain milk that was not declared on the product label, and the ones under recall have best by dates through May 1, 2020 with UPC Code 9948247605. The 365 Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes may contain both milk or coconut that were not declared on the product label with best by dates through May 9, 2020 and UPC code 9948247606.