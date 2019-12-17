These Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bars Are the Cutest Way to Get in the Holiday "Spirit"

As we age, it can start to feel like kids get to have all the fun during the holidays while we are trying to meet hard deadlines by Christmas Eve and entertain difficult family members for a much-too-long weekend. However, there is one organization that's helping adults get in the holiday "spirit" this time of year, with pop-up Christmas bars all over the world.

Miracle, a pop-up Christmas cocktail bar concept, has transformed 135 bars across the globe into magical winter wonderlands with even more magical drink menus. Bars have the option of opting for Miracle's traditional cocktail menu—think: Christmaspolitans and Snowball Old Fashioneds—or a Sippin' Santa tropical menu with a festive twist (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone?).

Cocktail bars across 38 states are taking part in this year's festivities through December 31. 26 bars around in the U.S. are hosting a pop up with the Sippin' Santa menu, while more than 90 are hosting a traditional Miracle pop up. Find a Miracle bar in your area, here, and a Sippin' Santa bar, here.