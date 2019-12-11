The Best Cheeses to Buy at Trader Joe's, According to Employees

Trader Joe's is home to some pretty amazing private-label products like salad dressings, snacks and healthy sauces. However, one of the best deals at Trader Joe's is their impressive cheese section, filled with varieties from all over the world.

The latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast dropped this week was all about the grocer's cheese—how they source it, how to pair it with their wines and staff recommendations. Podcast hosts Matt Sloan and Tara Miller, marketing directors at Trader Joe's, shared their favorite TJ's cheeses and asked other employees for their top choices. Find out their top picks for all our favorite ways of eating cheese, below:

For Everyday Snacking

When it comes to finding the perfect cheese for convenient snacking that can stand alone or pair nicely with some apples and crackers, Miller is all about their New Zealand sharp cheddar. This cheese is grass-fed and aged 6-12 months.

For the Perfect Grilled Cheese

Most of us likely grew up with Kraft singles wedged between sliced white bread, but sometimes grilled cheese deserves a little sophistication. Trader Joe's employees are big fans of their Unexpected Cheddar, English Coastal, English Coastal with Caramelized Onions and Smoked Gouda for making a grown-up version of a childhood favorite.

For Omelets and Eggy Breakfasts

If you're looking for an easy, kid-friendly cheese for weekend breakfasts, Miller swears by the Shredded 3-Cheese Blend. Sloan likes to get a little fancy with some fresh goat cheese—especially with herbs—for a restaurant-worthy breakfast at a much lower price.

For Topping Your Favorite Pasta Recipes

No pasta dish is complete without some grated, salty cheese on top. Miller enjoys a standard Parmesan Romano blend, while Sloan prefers Pecorino Romano, which gets its tangy flavor from sheep's milk. These cheeses would also be delicious grated over a big bowl of minestrone or chicken Parm.

For Cheeseburgers

You can keep it old school with layering a slice of American cheese on your burger, but Trader Joe's employees like to kick it up a notch. Pick up some Swiss or smoked gouda for giving your burgers another element of cravable flavor.

For Entertaining and Holiday Hosting