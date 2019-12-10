This 5-Ingredient Caprese Candy Cane Board Is the Cutest Holiday Appetizer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The holidays can be a crazy (and crazy-expensive) time of year. When you're constantly bombarded by Pinterest-perfect Christmas decorations, ads for pricey gifts and food that looks like it was made just for Instagram, it's easy to put too much pressure on yourself to do it all. But, we're here to remind you that the holidays are about so much more—like resting and enjoying time with your family.

That's why we were so excited to find this super-easy appetizer from Maegan Brown, the blogger behind The BakerMama and author of the cookbook Beautiful Boards. The appetizer requires just a few ingredients: pre-sliced mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, sea salt and crusty bread. If you want to get fancy, you can even add some balsamic vinegar or reduction for drizzling and garnish with some fresh basil. We love that it comes together in just a few minutes—so you can spend time with your loved ones instead of working in the kitchen—but still looks striking and festive on a plate.

It'd be a great app to lay out at a holiday party, or bring to your friend's house for a holiday movie night. Brown says in her Instagram post: "I adore the stunning simplicity of this board. It takes minutes to build with minimal ingredients yet makes for such a beautiful and delicious dish to serve at a holiday gathering."

We couldn't agree more, and we'll definitely be adding this easy board to our holiday recipe rotation!