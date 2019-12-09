6 Amazing Health Benefits of Carrots

This vibrant veggie has so much more to offer than adding a pop of color and sweetness to our favorite dishes.

Carrots are one of the easiest vegetables to get your kids (or picky partner) to eat at dinnertime, as they are sweet, tasty and have great texture. This veggie has a nice crunch when raw and a tender, creamy bite when cooked. However, carrots have a whole lot more than delicious flavor to offer us, and we've narrowed down six of the best health benefits of carrots. Many of us may be aware of carrots' positive impact on our eyesight, but we think you'll be happy with some of the other nutritional benefits this orange veggie contains as well.

Carrots Nutrition

Below, you will find the nutritional information for one medium-sized carrot:

Calories: 25

25 Total Fat: 0g

0g Cholesterol: 0mg

0mg Sodium: 42mg

42mg Total Carbs: 6g

6g Dietary Fiber: 2g

2g Total Sugars: 3g

3g Protein: 1g

1g Vitamin A (RAE): 509µg

509µg Vitamin C: 3.6mg

3.6mg Calcium: 20mg

1. Carrots Are Essential for Eye Health

This is probably the most widely known nutritional benefit of carrots, but it shouldn't be overlooked. This orange veggie gets its color partly from beta-carotene, in the carotenoid family of antioxidants. Beta-carotene shows to help prevent against age-related eye diseases, like macular degeneration. Keep your eyes healthy with a daily serving of this nutrient.

2. Carrots Boost Your Immunity

Beta-carotene also helps produce vitamin A in the body, which is vital for boosting your body's defense system, especially during cold and flu season. Vitamin A helps our body respond to intruders and regenerate new cells to stay strong. Now we know why carrots are an essential ingredient in everyone's go-to sick meal—chicken noodle soup.

roasted rainbow carrots

3. Carrots Are Good for Your Heart

Research shows carrots could protect against hypertension and cardiovascular disease and could even help lower cholesterol. Increasing your vegetable intake in general is associated with improved heart health, and yellow-red-orange vegetables (like carrots) all have heart disease-fighting powers.

4. Carrots Do Wonders for Your Skin

Whether you're looking for that fresh glow or are wanting a scrape to heal ASAP, carrots can help. Those carotenoids we mentioned earlier are skin warriors—retinol, biotin and lycopene are all hidden inside the humble carrot, so keep munching your way to healthier, softer skin.

5. Carrots Help Fight Inflammation

Now that we know carrots are full of important nutrients, like vitamin A and beta-carotene, we can see their importance in an anti-inflammatory diet. Both of these nutrients help fight inflammation, along with fiber and an antioxidant called luteolin. Fiber helps prevent chronic disease, keeps you regular and boosts your gut health. Just one medium-sized carrot will get you about 10% of your daily fiber recommendation. Promising research also shows that luteolin's anti-inflammatory properties could help stave off lung, prostate, stomach and breast cancer. Pretty impressive for a little orange veg!

6. Carrots Keep Your Mind Sharp

Luteolin offers another pretty amazing health benefit—keeping your brain as young as you are. Carrots not only can help boost your memory, but can also help prevent cognitive decline. Between boosting your eye, brain and skin health, carrots might just be the new fountain of youth.

The Bottom Line